Hulu Inks Viacom Licensing Deal, Lands Exclusive Streaming Rights to ‘Daria’ and Other Shows

Hulu has struck a new agreement with Viacom for library content covering several hundred TV episodes and movies, including exclusive streaming access to the full run of MTV’s animated sitcom “Daria.”

Under the new agreement with Viacom, Hulu is now the exclusive subscription-streaming home to all five seasons of “Daria,” originally a spinoff of “Beavis and Butt-Head” which MTV has announced plans to bring back in a new iteration. Previously, “Daria” was available on Amazon Prime Video.

Other exclusive shows coming to Hulu under the deal are Comedy Central’s “Nathan for You,” MTV’s “My Super Sweet 16” and BET’s “The New Edition Story.”

In addition, the deal brings 11 series from Nickelodeon and more than 20 films to Hulu. Viacom-owned titles now available to stream on Hulu include “Big Time Rush,” “School of Rock,” “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn,” “Hunter Street,” “Make It Pop,” “Every Witch Way” and “WITS Academy.”

Also returning to Hulu will be Nickelodeon series “Alvinnnn!!! and the Chipmunks,” “Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness” and “Penguins of Madagascar.” More series and films from Nickelodeon will continue to roll out throughout the year.

Viacom networks still are excluded from the Hulu With Live TV service.