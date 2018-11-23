×
Black Friday Streaming Deals: 12 Months of Hulu for $12, 3 Months of Tidal for $3

Hulu-Logo
CREDIT: Hulu

Black Friday isn’t just for buying physical goods anymore. A number of online media services are also peddling special Black Friday deals, including Hulu and Tidal.

Hulu’s first-ever Black Friday deal is hard to beat, as the video service is offering 12 months of its limited commercials plan for just $0.99 per month, down from the regular price of $7.99 per month. The savings: a whopping $84 over the year.

Hulu’s deal is available through Cyber Monday, and is available to new and returning subscribers who haven’t had a paid Hulu subscription for the past 12 months.

Tidal is offering similar savings, albeit for a shorter period of time. The music service began selling a 3-month subscription package for $0.99 per month Friday, down from Tidal’s regular price of $9.99. In addition, Tidal also reduced the price of its HD streaming tier from $19.99 to $1.99, also for 3 months.

Tidal is offering this special deal through Tuesday, November 27th at 3:00am ET. It is available to new subscribers only.

Still looking for additional Black Friday deals? Then check out our guide to deals for streaming devices and smart speakers: Fire TV, Roku, Sonos, Google Home as well as our guide to PlayStation 4 Black Friday Deals.

