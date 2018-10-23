You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hulu Adds Starz as Add-On Option to Streaming Plans

Todd Spangler

CREDIT: Starz

Hulu is now seeing Starz: The streamer reached a deal with the Lionsgate-owned premium TV network to offer Starz as an option to customers on any of Hulu’s subscription plans.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 23, Hulu subscribers can add Starz for $8.99 per month, the same price it’s available for directly and through Amazon, Sling TV and YouTube TV (while AT&T’s DirecTV Now charges $8 monthly for Starz).

With the Starz add-on, Hulu customers will have access to the network’s live Starz and Starz Encore channels along with their full on-demand catalogs featuring current and past seasons of original series including “Outlander,” “Power,” “Vida,” “Counterpart” and “American Gods.” Starz also offers movies such as “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” through its output deal with Sony Pictures as well as original documentaries.

Hulu now offers four premium services — HBO, CBS’s Showtime, MGM’s Epix and Starz — as add-ons, further rounding out its lineup in a bid to lure pay-TV customers away from traditional cable and satellite services.

The Starz premium add-on is available with all of Hulu’s subscription plans including Hulu With Live TV ($39.99 per month), which bundles live and VOD programming from more than 50 networks along with Hulu’s VOD library, as well as the $7.99 monthly SVOD plan with ads and the $11.99 monthly option with no ads.

The companies touted Starz’s launch on Hulu ahead of the season four premiere of Starz original series “Outlander” (pictured above) on Sunday, Nov. 4. The new season continues the story of time-traveling 20th century doctor Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) and her 18th century Highlander husband Jamie (Sam Heughan) as they try to make a home for themselves in colonial North Carolina.

Under a May 2017 deal, Hulu has been the exclusive subscription VOD service for past seasons of Star’s original series “Power.” Since then, according to Hulu, subscribers have streamed nearly 50 million hours of the popular drama series. Now, Hulu subscribers can watch all episodes of “Power” including the recently aired season five with the add-on option.

  • Steve Carell Minecraft

    Steve Carell Joins Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston in Apple Morning Show Drama

  • CBS TV

    CBS Domestic TV Chief Paul Franklin to Retire

  Hulu Adds Starz as Add-On Option to Streaming Plans

    Hulu Adds Starz as Add-On Option to Streaming Plans

  • George McTeague Named Senior VP of

    George McTeague Named Senior VP of Development at Optomen Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Megyn Kelly

    Megyn Kelly Sparks Backlash With 'Blackface' Comments

