Hulu Nabs ‘King of the Hill’ Exclusive Streaming Rights for All 13 Seasons

Hulu has added all 13 seasons of “King of the Hill” exclusively to its service, in a deal expanding its licensing agreement with 20th Century Fox Television Distribution.
In addition, Hulu renewed exclusive post-broadcast streaming rights to 20th Century Fox comedies “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy,” as well as “American Dad!” and all episodes of “The Cleveland Show” and “Futurama.”
Hulu is also the exclusive post-broadcast streaming home to other programming from Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution, including drama series “The Orville,” “The Gifted” and “The Resident,” as well as “Empire” and “The Last Man on Earth.”
21st Century Fox is one of Hulu’s parent companies, along with Disney, Comcast/NBCUniversal and AT&T’s WarnerMedia.
