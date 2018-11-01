You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hulu Nabs ‘King of the Hill’ Exclusive Streaming Rights for All 13 Seasons

By

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
King of the Hill
CREDIT: Fox

Hulu is now the exclusive streaming home to every episode of animated sitcom “King of the Hill.”

Hulu has added all 13 seasons of “King of the Hill” exclusively to its service, in a deal expanding its licensing agreement with 20th Century Fox Television Distribution.

In addition, Hulu renewed exclusive post-broadcast streaming rights to 20th Century Fox comedies “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy,” as well as “American Dad!” and all episodes of “The Cleveland Show” and “Futurama.”

Hulu is also the exclusive post-broadcast streaming home to other programming from Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution, including drama series “The Orville,” “The Gifted” and “The Resident,” as well as “Empire” and “The Last Man on Earth.”

21st Century Fox is one of Hulu’s parent companies, along with Disney, Comcast/NBCUniversal and AT&T’s WarnerMedia.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Digital

  • King of the Hill

    Hulu Nabs 'King of the Hill' Exclusive Streaming Rights for All 13 Seasons

    Hulu is now the exclusive streaming home to every episode of animated sitcom “King of the Hill.” Hulu has added all 13 seasons of “King of the Hill” exclusively to its service, in a deal expanding its licensing agreement with 20th Century Fox Television Distribution. In addition, Hulu renewed exclusive post-broadcast streaming rights to 20th […]

  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai

    Google CEO Says Company Has Taken Hard Line on Sexual Harassment: 'It Is a Different Place'

    Hulu is now the exclusive streaming home to every episode of animated sitcom “King of the Hill.” Hulu has added all 13 seasons of “King of the Hill” exclusively to its service, in a deal expanding its licensing agreement with 20th Century Fox Television Distribution. In addition, Hulu renewed exclusive post-broadcast streaming rights to 20th […]

  • House Of Cards Season 6

    The Streaming Era Owes Thanks to 'House of Cards' (Column)

    Hulu is now the exclusive streaming home to every episode of animated sitcom “King of the Hill.” Hulu has added all 13 seasons of “King of the Hill” exclusively to its service, in a deal expanding its licensing agreement with 20th Century Fox Television Distribution. In addition, Hulu renewed exclusive post-broadcast streaming rights to 20th […]

  • Hannah Brown FuboTV

    FuboTV Hires Ex-Sky Exec Hannah Brown as Chief Strategy Officer

    Hulu is now the exclusive streaming home to every episode of animated sitcom “King of the Hill.” Hulu has added all 13 seasons of “King of the Hill” exclusively to its service, in a deal expanding its licensing agreement with 20th Century Fox Television Distribution. In addition, Hulu renewed exclusive post-broadcast streaming rights to 20th […]

  • Nancy Dubuc: Vice Will be Profitable

    Nancy Dubuc: Vice Will be Profitable 'Within a Fiscal Year'

    Hulu is now the exclusive streaming home to every episode of animated sitcom “King of the Hill.” Hulu has added all 13 seasons of “King of the Hill” exclusively to its service, in a deal expanding its licensing agreement with 20th Century Fox Television Distribution. In addition, Hulu renewed exclusive post-broadcast streaming rights to 20th […]

  • Lionsgate, Sony Liv Sign Multi-Year Content

    Lionsgate, Sony Liv Sign Multi-Year Content Deal in India

    Hulu is now the exclusive streaming home to every episode of animated sitcom “King of the Hill.” Hulu has added all 13 seasons of “King of the Hill” exclusively to its service, in a deal expanding its licensing agreement with 20th Century Fox Television Distribution. In addition, Hulu renewed exclusive post-broadcast streaming rights to 20th […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad