Hulu Taps Adobe Exec Jeremy Helfand as Head of Ad Platforms

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hulu - Jeremy Helfand

Jeremy Helfand is leaving Adobe Systems after more than six years to join Hulu as VP, head of advertising platforms.

Helfand reports to Peter Naylor, senior VP of advertising sales for Hulu, and is based out of the company’s Santa Monica, Calif., headquarters. In the new role, Helfand is responsible for the development of Hulu’s advertising strategy, product innovation, technology development, and ecosystem partnerships.

“Excited to join Hulu as Head of Advertising Platforms,” Helfand wrote in a post on LinkedIn. “Huge thanks to Peter Naylor who was a big advocate and will be my partner on the business.”

At Adobe, Helfand led the development and launch of the Adobe Primetime internet TV platform and oversaw Adobe’s media and entertainment industry team. He joined Adobe in 2011 with its acquisition of video-advertising technology firm Auditude, where he had been CEO. Prior to that, he worked for United Online, Advertising.com and Arthur Andersen.

Hulu has run advertising on its streaming platform since its inception in 2007. Recently the company began testing dynamic ad-insertion for Hulu With Live TV on select cable networks, with plans to widen it to additional channels over the coming months. Hulu also announced an ad-supported download feature, which will let subscribers watch TV shows and movies on mobile devices on the go without an internet connection.

More than 60% of Hulu’s 20 million-plus subscribers (as of May 2018) are on the ad-supported subscription VOD plan, CEO Randy Freer said in an interview last week at the Cannes Lions festival.

“We believe that advertising, rather than being commercial interruption, can be a strategic advantage for us,” Freer said in the interview. “We offer consumers choice. They can have ads or not have ads.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Digital

  • France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda gestures to

    Internet TV Services Get Big Boost From World Cup

    Jeremy Helfand is leaving Adobe Systems after more than six years to join Hulu as VP, head of advertising platforms. Helfand reports to Peter Naylor, senior VP of advertising sales for Hulu, and is based out of the company’s Santa Monica, Calif., headquarters. In the new role, Helfand is responsible for the development of Hulu’s […]

  • Hulu - Jeremy Helfand

    Hulu Taps Adobe Exec Jeremy Helfand as Head of Ad Platforms

    Jeremy Helfand is leaving Adobe Systems after more than six years to join Hulu as VP, head of advertising platforms. Helfand reports to Peter Naylor, senior VP of advertising sales for Hulu, and is based out of the company’s Santa Monica, Calif., headquarters. In the new role, Helfand is responsible for the development of Hulu’s […]

  • Sony Crackle Shutting Down in Canada

    Sony Shuts Down Crackle in Canada

    Jeremy Helfand is leaving Adobe Systems after more than six years to join Hulu as VP, head of advertising platforms. Helfand reports to Peter Naylor, senior VP of advertising sales for Hulu, and is based out of the company’s Santa Monica, Calif., headquarters. In the new role, Helfand is responsible for the development of Hulu’s […]

  • Dawn Ostroff

    Spotify Names Dawn Ostroff Chief Content Officer

    Jeremy Helfand is leaving Adobe Systems after more than six years to join Hulu as VP, head of advertising platforms. Helfand reports to Peter Naylor, senior VP of advertising sales for Hulu, and is based out of the company’s Santa Monica, Calif., headquarters. In the new role, Helfand is responsible for the development of Hulu’s […]

  • john oliver china

    HBO Website Blocked in China Over John Oliver Bit

    Jeremy Helfand is leaving Adobe Systems after more than six years to join Hulu as VP, head of advertising platforms. Helfand reports to Peter Naylor, senior VP of advertising sales for Hulu, and is based out of the company’s Santa Monica, Calif., headquarters. In the new role, Helfand is responsible for the development of Hulu’s […]

  • Randy Freer, CEO of Hulu

    Hulu CEO Randy Freer on Company Reorg, Future of 'Handmaid's Tale'

    Jeremy Helfand is leaving Adobe Systems after more than six years to join Hulu as VP, head of advertising platforms. Helfand reports to Peter Naylor, senior VP of advertising sales for Hulu, and is based out of the company’s Santa Monica, Calif., headquarters. In the new role, Helfand is responsible for the development of Hulu’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad