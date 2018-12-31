What’s Coming to Hulu in January 2019

×
Beetlejuice
CREDIT: Moviestore Collection/REX/Shutterstock

There may not be any more eggnog to drink or mistletoe to stand under, but don’t despair — Hulu is coming in clutch with over 200 new titles arriving to the streaming service next month.

Ease into the new year by rewatching classics like “Beetlejuice,” “Heathers” and “Rain Man,” or snuggle up with a bowl of popcorn for family movies like “Shrek,” “Surf’s Up,” and “The Twilight Saga.” If reality TV is more your style, then you’re in luck, as a slew of favorites are set to make their Hulu debut this month including Season 7 of “Dance Moms,” Season 2 of “90 Day Fiancé,” and Season 10 of “American Pickers.” Starting out this year’s slate of Hulu originals, Season 2 of “Future Man” drops Jan. 11.

Find the complete list of this month’s new arrivals below and stream now on Hulu.com. Right now, the streaming service is knocking its monthly price down to $5.99/month (down from $7.99/month). The rate is good for your first full year of service. Head to Hulu.com to start a free trial and to find out more about the plans.

Jan. 1

54
2 Days in the Valley
9 to 5
10 Years
A Charlie Brown Valentine
A Simple Plan
A Walk to Remember
Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman
Antz
Atlanta: Complete Season 2
Babe
Bad Girls
Bangkok Dangerous
Basic Instinct
Beetlejuice
Beowulf
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Cake
Capitalism: A Love Story
Chicken Run
Children of the Corn
Chinatown
Cujo
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
Deja Vu
Destiny Turns on the Radio
Dirty Pretty Things
Dot.: Complete Season 2B
Double Team
East is East
Extraction
Fifteen and Pregnant
Finding Neverland
Firstborn
Flight 7500
Fly Me to the Moon
For a Few Dollars More
Forces of Nature
Friday Night Lights
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
Gimme Shelter
Girl in Progress
Girl in the Bunker
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Gods and Monsters
Grizzly Man
Happy New Year, Charlie Brown
He Got Game
Heathers
Hellraiser
Hot Pursuit
I Am Elizabeth Smart
I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown
In A World…
Inside Out
Into The West
Kickboxer
Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas
Kiss of the Dragon
Legendary
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Love Actually
Maximum Security
Message in a Bottle
Mimic
Mud
New York Minute
No Holds Barred
Nothing Like the Holidays
Patch Adams
Payback
Penelope
Pet Sematary
Pet Sematary II
Pride
Prince of Egypt
Rain Man
Renoir
Rent
Revolutionary Road
Right at your Door
Road to El Dorado
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Ron White: A Little Unprofessional
Sabrina
Saints & Sinners: Complete Seasons 1-3
Scent of a Woman
Shattered
Shirley Valentine
Shrek
Skipped Parts
Sliver
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
Stephen King’s Thinner
Stone
Surf’s Up
Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania
Tangerines
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Chaperone
The Colony
The Dead Zone
The Detectorists : Complete Season 3
The Foot Fist Way
The Forgotten
The German Doctor
The Golden Compass
The Last Boy Scout
The Last Knights
The Limey
The Neverending Story
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
The Other Man
The Others
The Phantom
The Resident
The Reunion
The Running Man
The Two Jakes
The Virgin Suicides
The Voices
The Way Back
The Way of the Gun
The Weather Man
This is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers
To Grandmother’s House We Go
Total Recall
True Grit
Twilight
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Twilight Saga: New Moon
We are Marshall
What’s Cooking?
X Company : Complete Seasons 2&3
Yours, Mine & Ours
Zathura: A Space Adventure

Jan. 2

Drinking Buddies
Lethal Weapon: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (FOX)
The Gifted:  Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (FOX)

Jan. 3 

24 Hours to Hell & Back: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)
Support the Girls
The Masked Singer: Season 1 Premiere (FOX)
The Unicorn
The X-Files: Complete Season 11

Jan. 4

Gotham:  Season 5 Premiere (FOX)
Sherlock Gnomes
The Titan Games: Series Premiere (NBC)

Jan. 5

Annihilation
Fresh off the Boat: Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
Speechless: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
The Overnight

Jan. 6

Disaster Movie

Jan. 7

America Funniest Home Videos: Season 29 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
Lodge 49: Complete Season 1
Shark Tank: Season 10 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Jan. 8

Alright Now
America’s Got Talent: The Champions: Series Premiere (NBC)
Manifest: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
The Commuter
The Bachelor: Season 23 Premiere (ABC)
The Last Airbender

Jan. 9

Black-ish: Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
Good Trouble: Series Premiere (Freeform)
New Amsterdam: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
Splitting Up Together: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
The Conners: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
The Kids Are Alright: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
The Rookie: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Jan. 10

Chicago Fire: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)
Chicago P.D.: Season 6 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
Chicago Med: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
Kusama – Infinity
Match Game: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
Schooled: Series Premiere (ABC)
Modern Family: Season 10 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
Single Parents: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
The Goldbergs: Season 6 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)

Jan. 11

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)
Future Man: Complete Season 2 Premiere
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 20 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
The Good Place: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Jan. 12

Blindspot: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
Burden of Truth: Complete Season 1

Jan. 14

Forever My Girl
Total Bellas: Season 4 Premiere (E!)

Jan. 15

Another Time
The Good Doctor: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
The Passage: Series Premiere (FOX)
The Resident: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (FOX)
The Snapper
This Is Us: Season 3 Mid-season Premiere (NBC)
Walking with the Enemy

Jan. 16

You, Me and Dupree

Jan. 17

Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls (Dubs): Complete Season 1
O (Othello)

Jan. 18

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 2
A Million Little Things: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
Alone: Complete Season 4
America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 3
American Pickers: Complete Season 10
An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase : Complete Season 1
Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Season 3
Brockmire: Complete Season 2
Butterfly: Complete Season 1
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Cities of the Underworld: Complete Season 3
Dance Moms: Complete Season 7
Disappeared: Complete Season 8
Dr. Pimple Popper: Special
Finding Escobar’s Millions: Complete Season 1
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Complete season 1
Found: Complete Season 1
Four Weddings: Complete Season 9
Giada in Italy: Complete Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
Hanger 1: The UFO Files: Complete Season 1&2
Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 7
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere (ABC)
JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Complete Season 1
Leah Remini: It’s All Relative: Complete Seasons 1&2
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 6
The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All: Complete Season 1
My 600lb Life: Complete Seasons 5&6
Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery: Special
Nightwatch: Complete Season 4
Nostradamus Effect: Complete Season 1
Project Runway All Stars: Complete Season 6
Spring Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 2&3
Swamp People: Complete Seasons 6&7
The Tesla Files: Complete Season 1
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 10

Jan. 20

The Vatican Tapes

Jan. 21

Stella’s Last Weekend
The Pagan King

Jan. 25

Siren: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

Jan. 26

Darling in the Franxx (Dubs):  Complete Season 1

Jan. 28

Rent: Special
Cruise

Jan. 31

Bad Reputation
Love, Gilda

The following titles are available with the Showtime add on:

Jan. 1

Closer
Herbie: Fully Loaded
Remember the Titans
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Nemesis  (2002) (1/1)

Jan. 4

Den of Thieves

Jan. 5

Molly’s Game

Jan. 12

I Feel Pretty (2018) (1/12)

Jan. 16

Warning Shot

Stream all the shows and movies right now on demand or sign up for service at Hulu.com. You can also click here to try out Hulu for free during their free trial period.

