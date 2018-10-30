Hulu Taps YouTube’s Heather Moosnick as SVP of Content Partnerships

Heather Moosnick is joining Hulu as senior VP of content partnerships, exiting YouTube’s content team after more than five years where she most recently led the programming-deals team for YouTube TV.

At Hulu, Moosnick will oversee the streaming provider’s content acquisition strategy for live TV and on-demand programming, spanning full library series and movies to current network TV shows as well as “emerging content opportunities,” according to the company.

Her hiring comes five months after CEO Randy Freer reorganized Hulu’s content teams as part of a broader management shakeup. With the exit of chief content officer Joel Stillerman and elimination of the CCO position, Hulu’s content team was split into two groups: Senior VP of content Craig Erwich continues to run originals and also manages relationships with creators, producers and studios; now Moosnick will head the group that handles content licensing and acquisitions.

Moosnick is set to join Hulu on Nov. 12 and will report directly to Freer. She plans to eventually relocate from New York City to L.A. to work from Hulu’s Santa Monica headquarters.

“Heather is a highly strategic, creative and relationship-oriented executive who has spent her entire career driving change and innovation,” Freer said in announcing her hire. “As Hulu looks to transition television from a gatekeeper-driven experience to one that’s led by the consumer, Heather’s leadership and fearless approach to evolving antiquated business rules make her a perfect fit for our team.”

At Google, Moosnick most recently served as head of global business development, strategy and content partner management for YouTube TV and Google Fiber, managing negotiations with all TV networks and affiliates. In that role, she led all content deals for the launch of the YouTube TV “virtual” skinny-bundle TV service, which competes with Hulu’s own live TV product.

Moosnick joins Hulu as the company is mulling the introduction of lower-cost live TV bundles that would eliminate linear feeds of entertainment cable TV networks to reduce programming costs and improve margins. The company says it’s in talks with programmers on creating such slimmer bundles.

Before leading YouTube TV’s content deals, Moosnick was the head of music-label partnerships for YouTube. Prior to joining Google in 2013, she was VP of global digital strategy and business development at Warner Music Group. She has also held senior roles at CBS Interactive and MTV Networks, after starting her career as an attorney with Hughes Hubbard and Reed LLP.

Moosnick is co-founder of Women in Digital Media, a networking group for women in digital entertainment with more than 1,000 members, and sits on the board for NYC’s Vineyard Theatre. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern U. and a law degree from UCLA School of Law.