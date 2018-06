Hulu in Major Exec Shakeup: Content Chief Joel Stillerman, Two SVPs Are Out

Hulu CEO Randy Freer has made a series of major organizational changes, leading to the departure of three top execs — chief content officer Joel Stillerman, Tim Connolly, senior VP of partnerships and distribution, and Ben Smith, Hulu’s senior VP of experience.

Hulu’s content teams will now be organized into two groups: one combining live TV and subscription VOD content licensing, acquisition and business functions; and the other dedicated to original programming, led by SVP of content Craig Erwich, that will also manage Hulu’s relationships with creators, producers and studios.

In announcing the changes, Hulu said it is conducting a search for an exec to head the new content partnerships group and is eliminating the chief content officer role.

“Ben, Tim and Joel have all played a significant role in getting Hulu to the strong position it is in today. They will forever be a part of Hulu’s success story, and we wish them the very best in their next endeavors,” Freer said in a statement.

Meanwhile — in moves Hulu says will position it for future growth — the company is combining technology and product organizations, under the leadership of newly appointed chief technology officer Dan Phillips, former COO of TiVo. It also has appointed Jaya Kolhatkar, former SVP of global data and analytics platforms for Walmart, to the newly created role of chief data officer, reporting to Freer.

It’s the first major housecleaning under Freer’s leadership, after he was named Hulu’s CEO last October to replace Mike Hopkins, who left to join Sony Pictures Television as chairman.

“By adding new expertise and capabilities to our executive ranks and creating greater alignment around our customers, we are positioning Hulu to grow more rapidly, innovate more quickly and connect consumers even more deeply with the content they love,” Freer said.

As head of experience, Smith, a former Xbox and Sonos exec, has overseen Hulu’s product development and design and customer-facing functions; he’s set to leave the company in July.

With the reorg and Smith’s exit, chief marketing officer Kelly Campbell will now oversee the entire subscriber life cycle journey – from acquisition, engagement and retention, to viewer experience and research – across all of Hulu’s on-demand and live TV plans. In addition, Campbell and her marketing team will now oversee Hulu’s subscriber partnerships (previously overseen by Connolly), including its current relationships with Spotify and Sprint.

Hulu’s advertising sales group will continue reporting to SVP of ad sales Peter Naylor. All of Hulu’s shared services functions — finance, legal, corporate communications, and talent and organization — will be unaffected, with heads of those departments continuing to report directly to Freer.