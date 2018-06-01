Hulu in Major Exec Shakeup: Content Chief Joel Stillerman, Two SVPs Are Out

Under reorg, Tim Connolly and Ben Smith will depart; company hires new CTO and first chief data officer

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hulu Live TV Package
CREDIT: AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File

Hulu CEO Randy Freer has made a series of major organizational changes, leading to the departure of three top execs — chief content officer Joel Stillerman, Tim Connolly, senior VP of partnerships and distribution, and Ben Smith, Hulu’s senior VP of experience.

Hulu’s content teams will now be organized into two groups: one combining live TV and subscription VOD content licensing, acquisition and business functions; and the other dedicated to original programming, led by SVP of content Craig Erwich, that will also manage Hulu’s relationships with creators, producers and studios.

In announcing the changes, Hulu said it is conducting a search for an exec to head the new content partnerships group and is eliminating the chief content officer role.

“Ben, Tim and Joel have all played a significant role in getting Hulu to the strong position it is in today. They will forever be a part of Hulu’s success story, and we wish them the very best in their next endeavors,” Freer said in a statement.

Meanwhile — in moves Hulu says will position it for future growth — the company is combining technology and product organizations, under the leadership of newly appointed chief technology officer Dan Phillips, former COO of TiVo. It also has appointed Jaya Kolhatkar, former SVP of global data and analytics platforms for Walmart, to the newly created role of chief data officer, reporting to Freer.

Related

It’s the first major housecleaning under Freer’s leadership, after he was named Hulu’s CEO last October to replace Mike Hopkins, who left to join Sony Pictures Television as chairman.

“By adding new expertise and capabilities to our executive ranks and creating greater alignment around our customers, we are positioning Hulu to grow more rapidly, innovate more quickly and connect consumers even more deeply with the content they love,” Freer said.

As head of experience, Smith, a former Xbox and Sonos exec, has overseen Hulu’s product development and design and customer-facing functions; he’s set to leave the company in July.

With the reorg and Smith’s exit, chief marketing officer Kelly Campbell will now oversee the entire subscriber life cycle journey – from acquisition, engagement and retention, to viewer experience and research – across all of Hulu’s on-demand and live TV plans. In addition, Campbell and her marketing team will now oversee Hulu’s subscriber partnerships (previously overseen by Connolly), including its current relationships with Spotify and Sprint.

Hulu’s advertising sales group will continue reporting to SVP of ad sales Peter Naylor. All of Hulu’s shared services functions — finance, legal, corporate communications, and talent and organization — will be unaffected, with heads of those departments continuing to report directly to Freer.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More TV

  • Joy Reid Hillary Clinton NYC Power

    Joy Reid Is Dealing With A New Controversy. MSNBC Is Backing Her Again

    Hulu CEO Randy Freer has made a series of major organizational changes, leading to the departure of three top execs — chief content officer Joel Stillerman, Tim Connolly, senior VP of partnerships and distribution, and Ben Smith, Hulu’s senior VP of experience. Hulu’s content teams will now be organized into two groups: one combining live TV […]

  • Hulu Live TV Package

    Hulu in Major Exec Shakeup: Content Chief Joel Stillerman, Two SVPs Are Out

    Hulu CEO Randy Freer has made a series of major organizational changes, leading to the departure of three top execs — chief content officer Joel Stillerman, Tim Connolly, senior VP of partnerships and distribution, and Ben Smith, Hulu’s senior VP of experience. Hulu’s content teams will now be organized into two groups: one combining live TV […]

  • Ben Shank, Matt Sprouse Launch York

    Unscripted Producers Ben Shank, Matt Sprouse Launch York and Wilder Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

    Hulu CEO Randy Freer has made a series of major organizational changes, leading to the departure of three top execs — chief content officer Joel Stillerman, Tim Connolly, senior VP of partnerships and distribution, and Ben Smith, Hulu’s senior VP of experience. Hulu’s content teams will now be organized into two groups: one combining live TV […]

  • Kelsey Grammer

    Kelsey Grammer Joins Fox Drama 'Proven Innocent'

    Hulu CEO Randy Freer has made a series of major organizational changes, leading to the departure of three top execs — chief content officer Joel Stillerman, Tim Connolly, senior VP of partnerships and distribution, and Ben Smith, Hulu’s senior VP of experience. Hulu’s content teams will now be organized into two groups: one combining live TV […]

  • Mike Scully Signs New Overall Deal

    Mike Scully Signs New Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

    Hulu CEO Randy Freer has made a series of major organizational changes, leading to the departure of three top execs — chief content officer Joel Stillerman, Tim Connolly, senior VP of partnerships and distribution, and Ben Smith, Hulu’s senior VP of experience. Hulu’s content teams will now be organized into two groups: one combining live TV […]

  • SeriesFest

    SeriesFest Announces International Pilot Competition Selections (EXCLUSIVE)

    Hulu CEO Randy Freer has made a series of major organizational changes, leading to the departure of three top execs — chief content officer Joel Stillerman, Tim Connolly, senior VP of partnerships and distribution, and Ben Smith, Hulu’s senior VP of experience. Hulu’s content teams will now be organized into two groups: one combining live TV […]

  • American Woman

    TV Review: 'American Woman' on Paramount Network

    Hulu CEO Randy Freer has made a series of major organizational changes, leading to the departure of three top execs — chief content officer Joel Stillerman, Tim Connolly, senior VP of partnerships and distribution, and Ben Smith, Hulu’s senior VP of experience. Hulu’s content teams will now be organized into two groups: one combining live TV […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad