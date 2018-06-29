Hulu Promotes Brittany Hveem to Head of Business Affairs

Hulu has elevated Brittany Hveem to the role of head of business affairs, where she leads business affairs for all development and production deals related to originals and will manage all aspects of business affairs strategy, policy and procedure.

Hveem previously was business affairs director at Hulu, which she joined two years ago. She continues to report to Chadwick Ho, senior VP and general counsel.

Hulu’s previous head of business affairs, Philip Matthys, left the company late last year to join Apple’s Worldwide Video team in a similar role.

At Hulu, Hveem most recently oversaw efforts for original series orders including: “Looking for Alaska,” a drama series based on the bestselling John Green novel from Paramount Television and Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire; “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” a limited series written and executive produced by Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton, inspired by the 1994 British romantic comedy film; “Ramy,” a comedy series based on the real-life experiences of Ramy Youssef; and “Little Fires Everywhere” from Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington based on the novel of the same name.

In addition to overseeing business affairs for originals, Hveem manages the business and production relationships with studio suppliers such as Warner Bros., Universal Television, Sony and Lionsgate to approve production budgets and negotiations with talent.

Prior to joining Hulu in 2016, Hveem was VP of business affairs for Warner Horizon Television and before that was counsel at ABC Studios. She holds a B.A. in English from UCLA and received her law degree from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.