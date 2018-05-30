Instagram Star Huda Kattan Gets Her Own Reality Show on Facebook Watch

Huda Kattan, one of the biggest beauty influencers on Instagram, will star in a reality-style series on Watch, promising an up-close-and-personal look at her life running a global cosmetics brand.

The 10-episode series, “Huda Boss,” will premiere on the video platform June 12 at 9 a.m. PT on the page facebook.com/hudabossshow, with subsequent episodes to be released each Tuesday. is funding the show as part of its strategy to drive viewers to and attract other content creators.

“Huda Boss” will follow Kattan, the 34-year-old beauty blogger turned CEO of beauty brand Huda Beauty, as she shares the good — and the bad — of what it takes to run a family-owned company. With the help of her sisters, Mona and Alya, as well as her husband Chris, Huda Kattan has grown Dubai-based Huda Beauty into an international cosmetics brand in five years.

In addition to the Facebook Watch show, Kattan will also host live Q&As on Facebook Watch with her fans and share her favorite beauty tips and tricks via Facebook Live.

Huda Kattan has 25.4 million followers on Facebook-owned Instagram, while Huda Beauty’s Facebook page has 4.8 million followers.

“We have had so much fun filming the show and can’t wait for people to get an inside look at our business and our sometimes-crazy family!” Kattan said in a statement. When Huda Beauty began as a blog in 2010, Facebook was the first platform she launched on, she added: “It was, and continues to be, a very important platform for the brand, and together with Instagram, has really helped grow our business.”

One of Facebook Watch’s most popular originals to date is another reality series: “Ball in the Family,” which follows LaVar Ball and his basketball-playing family, including L.A. Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball.

Watch Kattan’s announcement video for the show: