You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

HTC Vive Launches Vive Focus Standalone VR Headset in North America, Europe

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of HTC Vive

HTC’s Vive Focus virtual reality (VR) headset is finally making its way to markets outside of Asia: HTC Vive is expected to announce during a press event in San Francisco Thursday that the standalone headset is coming to North America and Europe.

There’s no word on pricing yet, but consumers shouldn’t hold their breath for a cheap competitor to Facebook’s upcoming Oculus Quest headset: HTC Vive billed the launch event for the headset as enterprise-focused, with an emphasis on using VR in location-based entertainment, health and safety for factory workers, as well as health tech.

The Vive Focus first launched in China about a year ago. The launch of the headset was supposed to coincide with the introduction of a separate standalone headset powered by Google’s Daydream platform aimed at users in North America, but HTC ultimately decided to scarp that product.

Developing.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Digital

  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai

    Google Revamps Sexual-Harassment Policies After Massive Employee Protest

    HTC’s Vive Focus virtual reality (VR) headset is finally making its way to markets outside of Asia: HTC Vive is expected to announce during a press event in San Francisco Thursday that the standalone headset is coming to North America and Europe. There’s no word on pricing yet, but consumers shouldn’t hold their breath for […]

  • Nintendo Switch Finally Gets a YouTube

    YouTube App Goes Live on Nintendo Switch

    HTC’s Vive Focus virtual reality (VR) headset is finally making its way to markets outside of Asia: HTC Vive is expected to announce during a press event in San Francisco Thursday that the standalone headset is coming to North America and Europe. There’s no word on pricing yet, but consumers shouldn’t hold their breath for […]

  • THE VIEW - Paula Faris is

    Paula Faris to Launch Podcast on Faith for ABC News

    HTC’s Vive Focus virtual reality (VR) headset is finally making its way to markets outside of Asia: HTC Vive is expected to announce during a press event in San Francisco Thursday that the standalone headset is coming to North America and Europe. There’s no word on pricing yet, but consumers shouldn’t hold their breath for […]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Launches Publishing Analytics Platform

    HTC’s Vive Focus virtual reality (VR) headset is finally making its way to markets outside of Asia: HTC Vive is expected to announce during a press event in San Francisco Thursday that the standalone headset is coming to North America and Europe. There’s no word on pricing yet, but consumers shouldn’t hold their breath for […]

  • Red Bull Radio

    Red Bull Radio Strikes Deal With Sonos

    HTC’s Vive Focus virtual reality (VR) headset is finally making its way to markets outside of Asia: HTC Vive is expected to announce during a press event in San Francisco Thursday that the standalone headset is coming to North America and Europe. There’s no word on pricing yet, but consumers shouldn’t hold their breath for […]

  • Nancy Dubuc

    Vice Media Sets Hiring Freeze, Looks to Reduce Staff by Up to 15%

    HTC’s Vive Focus virtual reality (VR) headset is finally making its way to markets outside of Asia: HTC Vive is expected to announce during a press event in San Francisco Thursday that the standalone headset is coming to North America and Europe. There’s no word on pricing yet, but consumers shouldn’t hold their breath for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad