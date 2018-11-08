HTC Vive Launches Vive Focus Standalone VR Headset in North America, Europe

HTC’s Vive Focus virtual reality (VR) headset is finally making its way to markets outside of Asia: HTC Vive is expected to announce during a press event in San Francisco Thursday that the standalone headset is coming to North America and Europe.

There’s no word on pricing yet, but consumers shouldn’t hold their breath for a cheap competitor to Facebook’s upcoming Oculus Quest headset: HTC Vive billed the launch event for the headset as enterprise-focused, with an emphasis on using VR in location-based entertainment, health and safety for factory workers, as well as health tech.

The Vive Focus first launched in China about a year ago. The launch of the headset was supposed to coincide with the introduction of a separate standalone headset powered by Google’s Daydream platform aimed at users in North America, but HTC ultimately decided to scarp that product.

Developing.