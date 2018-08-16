HTC Brings Viveport VR Store and Subscription Service to Oculus Rift

HTC’s Viveport VR store is coming to the Oculus Rift: Viveport will be made available to Rift owners starting September 4. At that time, the company will also be extending its Viveport VR subscription service to the Facebook-made VR headset.

The company plans to launch the subscriptions service on the Rift with at least 200 titles, compared to the 500 that are currently available to HTC Vive users. Some of the titles available to Rift subscribers will include “Tiltbrush,” “Knockout League” and “Seeking Dawn.”

Viveport subscribers pay $8.99 a month to have access to up to 5 titles, and need to “return” a title before they can check out anything new. The result has been that many subscribers use the service to sample, said Viveport president Rikard Steiber: “It’s hard for consumers to buy everything you want to try.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Viveport

However, subscription downloads don’t necessarily replace VR sales. Subscribers spend 15% more on paid downloads than non-subscribers, he said, adding that the service has seen conversion rates of up to 80% for its free trials.

Steiber declined to provide any actual subscriber numbers, but said that the number of Viveport customers and the resulting revenue had both grown by 4x from the first half of 2017 to the first half of this year. By bringing Viveport and its subscription tier to the Rift, Steiber now wants to grow the company’s customer base even further. “We want to take it to the next level,” he said.

The company started to give its developers the option to target the Rift Thursday. It also added support for the Oculus-made headset to its Viveport Arcade service, which offers commercial licenses of VR titles to arcade operators.

This isn’t the first time HTC has expanded its reach beyond its own VR devices. In the mobile space, Viveport has also been serving consumers who own headsets made by Pico and Iqiyi.

Steiber said that the company was looking for ways to further expand Viveport’s reach to other VR headsets, and he argued that a cross-platform subscription service was ultimately the right move for the VR space as a whole. “We as an industry need to come together to help developers be successful,” he said.