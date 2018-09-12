HQ Trivia’s Emmys-Themed Game Will Give $100,000 Prize to One Winner

HQ Trivia is trying to horn in on TV’s biggest night: The live game-show app will stage a special Emmys-themed show next Monday, Sept. 17, during the Emmy Awards — with a $100,000 cash prize going to a single winner.

Launched in August 2017, HQ Trivia has amassed a fanbase of millions (and numerous copycat competitors) with the promise of letting users win real money.

In a normal game, the winning HQ Trivia players split the cash prize, sometimes ending up with just a few dollars each. But for the app’s Emmy Awards Night game, sponsored by Target, it will be a winner-takes-all format for the $100,000 pool. That would be its biggest payout to a single player to date.

There’s another difference: For the Emmys game, host Scott Rogowsky will keep asking questions until only a single winner is left standing. Users will be able to use extra “lives” (letting them stay in the game after they’ve answered a question incorrectly) but only until question 15. The regular HQ Trivia games comprise 12 trivia questions, giving users just 10 seconds to tap the right multiple-choice answer.

HQ Trivia’s Emmys game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET on Sept. 17 — right in the middle of the awards telecast. NBC will broadcast the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards live on Sept. 17, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. According to HQ Trivia, its Emmys-themed event could include questions about TV shows, actors, and historical facts about the Emmy Awards and the telecast.

The special edition of the trivia game comes as HQ Trivia’s momentum has waned. In July 2018, users downloaded the HQ Trivia app an estimated 560,000 times, down from over 2 million in February, according to research firm Sensor Tower. Last month, HQ Trivia launched an app for Apple TV to expand beyond mobile phones.

HQ Trivia’s parent company, New York-based Intermedia Labs, was co-founded by Rus Yusupov and Colin Kroll. They’re two of the creators of Vine, which Twitter acquired in 2012 and then shut down four years later.

HQ Trivia runs its regular games weekdays at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET, and on the weekends at 9 p.m. ET. Questions are crafted created by a team of writers, researchers and fact-checkers, and the trivia gets harder as the game progresses.