HQ Trivia Expands Beyond Mobile With New Apple TV App

HQ Trivia is taking a leap to bigger screens: The mobile quiz show startup has launched an app for Apple TV. The company announced the new app on Twitter Tuesday.
The new app makes it possible to both watch the daily quiz show as well as vote with the help of the Apple TV’s remote control.
HQ Trivia regularly sees audiences of hundreds of thousands of players participate in its daily live shows, where they compete against each other for cash prizes. The company’s mobile app has been downloaded more than 12.5 million times by unique Android and iOS users, according to an estimate shared by Sensor Tower Tuesday.
However, HQ Trivia’s mobile app downloads have declined in recent months. In July, users have downloaded HQ Trivia’s app an estimated 560,000 times. Back in February, the app was downloaded more than 2 million times, according to Sensor Tower.
Developing.
Popular on Variety
Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change
What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles
Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation
Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'
'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts
Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'
'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash
'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover
John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion
'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock
HQ Trivia is taking a leap to bigger screens: The mobile quiz show startup has launched an app for Apple TV. The company announced the new app on Twitter Tuesday. The new app makes it possible to both watch the daily quiz show as well as vote with the help of the Apple TV’s remote […]
HQ Trivia is taking a leap to bigger screens: The mobile quiz show startup has launched an app for Apple TV. The company announced the new app on Twitter Tuesday. The new app makes it possible to both watch the daily quiz show as well as vote with the help of the Apple TV’s remote […]
HQ Trivia is taking a leap to bigger screens: The mobile quiz show startup has launched an app for Apple TV. The company announced the new app on Twitter Tuesday. The new app makes it possible to both watch the daily quiz show as well as vote with the help of the Apple TV’s remote […]
HQ Trivia is taking a leap to bigger screens: The mobile quiz show startup has launched an app for Apple TV. The company announced the new app on Twitter Tuesday. The new app makes it possible to both watch the daily quiz show as well as vote with the help of the Apple TV’s remote […]
HQ Trivia is taking a leap to bigger screens: The mobile quiz show startup has launched an app for Apple TV. The company announced the new app on Twitter Tuesday. The new app makes it possible to both watch the daily quiz show as well as vote with the help of the Apple TV’s remote […]
HQ Trivia is taking a leap to bigger screens: The mobile quiz show startup has launched an app for Apple TV. The company announced the new app on Twitter Tuesday. The new app makes it possible to both watch the daily quiz show as well as vote with the help of the Apple TV’s remote […]
HQ Trivia is taking a leap to bigger screens: The mobile quiz show startup has launched an app for Apple TV. The company announced the new app on Twitter Tuesday. The new app makes it possible to both watch the daily quiz show as well as vote with the help of the Apple TV’s remote […]