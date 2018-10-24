Bleacher Report’s House of Highlights Sets Twitter Live Talk Show Debut

House of Highlights, the youth-skewing sports-highlights media brand owned by Turner’s Bleacher Report, has been an Instagram sensation — with currently over 10.8 million followers and billions of video views.

Now Bleacher Report hopes to crank up the House of Highlights footprint on : The new “House of Highlights Show” on is set to premiere Thursday, Oct. 25, at 8:30 p.m. ET, streaming live on @HoHighlights.

Co-hosted by House of Highlights founder Omar Raja and creative director C.J. Toledano, the monthly live program will have a talk-show format, with the duo riffing on the best highlights and moments from live sports. Each episode will feature a variety of special segments and guests, starting with pro basketball player Nick Young in the first episode.

The show will run for eight episodes on Twitter, each 75-90 minutes in length, airing once per month through May 2019 on a Thursday night. Fans can engage with the show on Twitter using the hashtag #AskHOH. “The House of Highlights Show” is sponsored by McDonald’s.

“Think sports talk show meets late-night entertainment in the way that late-night shows cut to different segments,” said Doug Bernstein, GM of House of Highlights. “This show is an important growth opportunity for the House of Highlights brand as we evolve and engage with our community in an even more direct manner.”

Bleacher Report acquired House of Highlights in 2015, and this year began expanding the popular brand to platforms beyond Instagram, including new comedy shows on YouTube and now Twitter with the live monthly show. The House of Highlights account on Twitter currently has fewer than 50,000 followers; clearly, BR is hoping the live show will kick that up.

Plans for the show were announced at Twitter’s Digital Content NewFronts presentation in April.