‘Headset Hotshots’ VR Show Starring Steve-O Coming to YouTube (EXCLUSIVE)

Headset Hotshots _ press
CREDIT: Courtesy of Thundership

Ever wondered what “Jackass” would have looked like in VR? Wonder no more: “Headset Hotshots,” a new show that combines VR demos with home videos and mindless stunts, is heading to YouTube next week. Viewers will be able to enjoy the show either in VR, or as 360-degree videos on their desktop or phone.

The show is being made by VR producer and filmmaker Sam Macaroni and his production company Thundership. Macaroni won over longtime friend and partner Steve-O to be the host on 2 of the initial 4 episodes. New episodes are scheduled to be published weekly on YouTube.

Headset Hotshots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Thundership

Steve-O recording a stunt while wearing a VR headset.

With each episode lasting 4 minutes, “Headset Hotshots” features home videos of VR fails — players losing their balance and stumbling into their TV set, or being so scared by immersive VR that they literally fall off their seat. Steve-O then takes some of those fails and aims to reenact them while wearing a headset.

“Nothing shows the power of VR than trying it for the first time and falling out of the chair,” Macaroni told Variety, adding that he was encouraging for viewers to send in videos of their own VR fails. “We’d love more clips, and I know they are out there,” he said. 

“We had a lot of fun,” Steve-O added.

However, “Headset Hotshots” isn’t just in it for the laughs. Macaroni said that he also wanted to find a way to highlight VR projects worth trying, which is why Steve-O is playing with Mindshow in one episode. “I’m trying to make VR cool and fun,” Macaroni said, adding that he’d ultimately like to turn the show into something like “The Tonight Show” of VR.

Steve-O actually hadn’t tried much VR at all before starring in the show, but he said that he was up for the show regardless of the technology. “I’m an attention whore no matter what,” he joked, adding that he wouldn’t mind helping to attract new audiences to the medium. “If I can help make that happen, I’d love that too.”

Macaroni didn’t receive any support from Google for “Headset Hotshots, but he said that he is looking for ways to keep the show going on a weekly basis. “I have 4 and I’d love to do more.”

  • Headset Hotshots _ press

    ‘Headset Hotshots’ VR Show Starring Steve-O Coming to YouTube (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Discord Sets Sights on Steam, Adds

    Discord Sets Sights on Steam, Adds Free Games, Launches Online Store (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Ken Burns

    Ken Burns to Launch Documentary Filmmaking Course Online with MasterClass

  PBS Taps BroadbandTV to Manage User-Uploaded YouTube Videos

    PBS Taps BroadbandTV to Manage User-Uploaded YouTube Videos

  • Spongebob Nickelodeon

    China’s iQIYI Expands Nickelodeon Content Deal

  • Roku headquarters

    Roku Close to Profitability in Q2 as It Cashes in on Ad-Supported Streaming

  • Roku Channel Mobile

    Roku Brings Roku Channel to Web and Mobile, Starts Curating Free TV

