‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ Augmented-Reality Game to Launch in 2019

Fans of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World can look forward to an immersive new augmented-reality game coming sometime in 2019, co-developed by Niantic, the company behind AR hit “Pokémon Go.”

In “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,” players will be able to explore real-world surroundings to unravel a global mystery, cast spells, and encounter fantastic beasts and iconic characters along the way.

The free-to-play mobile game comes from Niantic and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s Portkey Games label, which is dedicated to creating video game and mobile experiences inspired by Rowling’s creations. Portkey Games teamed with Jam City for “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery,” a mobile RPG that has grossed $90 million in revenue and has over 41 million installs worldwide since launching in April, according to research firm App Annie.

“Pokemon Go,” released by Niantic in July 2016, quickly became a top mobile game and was downloaded more than 750 million times in its first year. Originally incubated at Google, Niantic spun off from the internet giant in 2015, with investments from Google, the Pokémon Co. and Nintendo.

On Wednesday, WB Games and Niantic released the first teaser trailer for “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite”: