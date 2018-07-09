Turner Sports Names Hania Poole GM of Bleacher Report Live, SVP of NCAA Digital

Turner Sports has expanded the duties of Hania Poole, promoting the exec to the position of senior VP of NCAA Digital and general manager of Bleacher Report (B/R) Live.

Most recently, Poole was VP of business operations and GM of NCAA Digital. In her expanded role, she will continue to oversee all aspects of NCAA Digital, including NCAA March Madness Live, as well as the recently launched B/R Live, Turner’s premium live sports streaming service. Poole’s responsibilities also include oversight of the day-to-day relationship with the NCAA. She will continue to report to Mark Johnson, SVP and GM of digital at Turner Sports.

Turners’ B/R Live service, soft-launched this spring in a beta test, is designed to provide pay-per-view access and subscription pricing to sporting events. Those include UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League soccer matches, NBA League Pass games, NCAA championship events, and the PGA Championship.

As GM of B/R Live, Poole is responsible for product development, business strategy and operations, content acquisition and marketing efforts for the new over-the-top sports platform. In the newly created role, she will work with Bleacher Report founder and CEO Dave Finocchio and senior B/R execs.

“Hania has consistently demonstrated strong business and product acumen and exemplary leadership abilities throughout her career at Turner,” Turner Sports COO Matt Hong said in announcing her promotion.

Poole previously held leadership positions at Turner, including director of business operations for Turner Sports and director of business operations for PGA.com, the official site for the PGA of America. Before joining the Turner Sports division, Poole was a senior product manager in Turner’s new product development group, in which she helped launch PlayOn Sports, a low-cost, live streaming platform for high school and college sports. She also launched TVinContext, a premium advertising offering.

Poole received a bachelor’s degree in public policy and French from Duke University and earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She lives in Atlanta with her husband and two children.