Group Nine Hires Ex-Viacom Ad Exec Rachel Baumgarten as EVP of Marketing

Group Nine Media has tapped Rachel Baumgarten, who spent nearly 16 years in Viacom’s advertising and marketing ranks, as executive VP of marketing.

New York-based Group Nine is a digital-media rollup whose brands include Thrillist, The Dodo, Seeker and NowThis. The company’s investors include Discovery, Axel Springer and venture-capital firm Lerer Hippeau Ventures.

Most recently, Baumgarten was managing director of Omnicom Media Group’s Content Collective, an agency specializing branded content. Before joining OMG in 2016, she was senior VP of Viacom Velocity, the media conglomerate’s integrated marketing division.

At Group Nine, Baumgarten will be responsible for leading sales marketing activities and presenting the company’s portfolio of brands to Madison Avenue. She reports to Christa Carone, who joined Group Nine as president last December.

“Rachel brings her own marketing storytelling to our business, helping us further build on our momentum and creating even stronger connections with industry, client and agency partners,” Carone said in a statement.

Group Nine says its properties generate over 5 billion monthly video views and over 120 million social engagements each month. Last year it acquired comedy production studio JASH, whose founders include Sarah Silverman, Michael Cera, Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim and Reggie Watts.