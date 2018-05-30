Greg Glenday Exits Shazam Following Apple Acquisition to Join Adspace as CEO

Todd Spangler

Greg Glenday
CREDIT: SilverHub for Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Ad-industry veteran Greg Glenday has departed Shazam Entertainment, the content-identification company recently acquired by Apple, to join shopping-mall advertising network Adspace as CEO.

About Adspace, based in New York, operates a network that displays videos ads in 300-plus shopping malls across the U.S. The company’s long-time CEO, Dominick Porco, left in 2015 and is currently chairman and CEO of out-of-home advertising firm Impax Media.

Prior to joining Adspace, Glenday was chief revenue officer of Shazam and was part of the team that negotiated the company’s sale to Apple. Apple announced the acquisition of Shazam last December, in a deal reportedly worth $400 million; the European Union has since launched an investigation into whether the is anticompetitive.

Before joining Shazam in December 2015, Glenday was CRO at Undertone, a digital advertising firm that was acquired Perion Network and prior to that spent nearly 20 years at iHeartMedia (formerly Clear Channel), most recently as president of the company’s cross-platform advertising division.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Greg’s success and stature join our company,” Peter Krieger, Adspace’s president/COO, said in announcing Glenday’s hiring. “He sees the great potential for connected, video-based players like Adspace to play an increasingly important role in the larger digital ecosystem.”

Privately held Adspace, founded in 1998, is backed by investors including the Walnut Group, AIG Investments and DCM Ventures.

  • 13 Reasons Why

    ‘13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Premiere Drew 6 Million U.S. Viewers in First Three Days, Nielsen Says

    Oculus Venues App Brings Social Co-Viewing of MLB Games, Live Concerts to Oculus Go, Gear VR Headsets

    Facebook Funds Comedy Series From Sarah Silverman and Group Nine's JASH

    Hotstar Leads India OTT Streaming Market, Google Heads Music Category (EXCLUSIVE)

    Comcast Starts Promoting Fandango Movie-Ticketing Through X1 Set-Tops

    Plex Adds Podcasts, Revamps Mobile Apps

    WME Invests in Influential, Plans to Use Startup’s Social-Data Platform for Branded-Content Deals

