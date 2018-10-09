You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Secret Location’s ‘The Great C’ VR Film Launches on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Secret Location

Entertainment One’s VR subsidiary Secret Location launched its latest VR production “The Great C” on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive Tuesday. “The Great C,” a 37-minute animated adaptation of a Philip K. Dick short story by the same name, is selling for $5.99 on the Oculus Store, Viveport and Steam, and will be available on Playstation VR soon.

“The Great C” is the story of a young couple that grew up in a post-apocalyptic world ruled by a nefarious supercomputer that regularly demands human sacrifices. When the male partner is chosen to be sacrificed next, the couple embarks on a journey that introduces us to their world, and makes them wonder whether they can escape their fate.

The story is being told as a cinematic adventure, with lots of camera movements that VR producers typically shy away from. “We’re kind of of the mind that those rules aren’t really set yet,” said the film’s producer Luke Van Osch during a recent interview with Variety.

The studio tapped Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL to produce the soundtrack for “The Great C.” “I’m always looking for new technological advancements or mediums to experiment with in my composition work and ‘The Great C’ was a unique project to explore VR, a really exciting new space with huge cinematic potential,” said Holkenborg in a recent statement. “I love being at the cutting edge and ‘The Great C’ allowed me to really push the envelope of what a film viewing and listening experience can be.”

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Digital

  • Google's Latest Chromecast Supports Multiroom Audio,

    Google Launches Third-Gen Chromecast With 60fps Video, Multiroom Audio Support

    Entertainment One’s VR subsidiary Secret Location launched its latest VR production “The Great C” on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive Tuesday. “The Great C,” a 37-minute animated adaptation of a Philip K. Dick short story by the same name, is selling for $5.99 on the Oculus Store, Viveport and Steam, and will be available on […]

  • Google's Home Hub Smart Display Costs

    Google Unveils $149 Home Hub Smart Display, Omits Camera for Privacy Reasons

    Entertainment One’s VR subsidiary Secret Location launched its latest VR production “The Great C” on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive Tuesday. “The Great C,” a 37-minute animated adaptation of a Philip K. Dick short story by the same name, is selling for $5.99 on the Oculus Store, Viveport and Steam, and will be available on […]

  • Secret Location's 'The Great C' Arrives

    Secret Location's 'The Great C' VR Film Launches on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive

    Entertainment One’s VR subsidiary Secret Location launched its latest VR production “The Great C” on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive Tuesday. “The Great C,” a 37-minute animated adaptation of a Philip K. Dick short story by the same name, is selling for $5.99 on the Oculus Store, Viveport and Steam, and will be available on […]

  • Jesse Redniss Variety Entertainment & Technology

    Listen: Turner's Jesse Redniss on How AT&T Changes the Data Game

    Entertainment One’s VR subsidiary Secret Location launched its latest VR production “The Great C” on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive Tuesday. “The Great C,” a 37-minute animated adaptation of a Philip K. Dick short story by the same name, is selling for $5.99 on the Oculus Store, Viveport and Steam, and will be available on […]

  • Disney Accelerator

    Disney Accelerator Demo Day Will Be Streamed on ABC News Live

    Entertainment One’s VR subsidiary Secret Location launched its latest VR production “The Great C” on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive Tuesday. “The Great C,” a 37-minute animated adaptation of a Philip K. Dick short story by the same name, is selling for $5.99 on the Oculus Store, Viveport and Steam, and will be available on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad