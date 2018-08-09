Google Launches Cameo, a Video Q&A App for Celebrities

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Google

Google has launched a new video app that can only be used by a very select audience: Cameo allows celebrities to record short video responses to  the most popular search queries about them. Responses are then prominently included in Google’s search results.

Cameo is currently only available for iPhones, and users have to request an invite in order to be able to record any videos. Techcrunch was first to report about the app Thursday.

The app is an extension of a program launched by Google last year, when it invited a dozen or so of celebrities including Will Ferrell, Gina Rodriguez and Mark Wahlberg to answer questions from Google users. For instance, Ferrell used the videos to tell viewers his favorite Dad joke, and explain why he speaks Swedish.

Cameo now allows Google to expand this program to a bigger group of celebrities. “Amplify your presence on Google with videos in your own authentic voice,” the app description on the App Store prompts. “See top questions the Internet wants answers to, and you choose which ones you want to answer and when. All you need is your phone.”

The app records videos in portrait mode, and users get to see them full-screen when playing the clips on mobile. Viewers can flip through each and every clip in a story-like interface. Interestingly, the clips aren’t being hosted on YouTube, but posted directly to Google.com.

