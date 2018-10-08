You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Google Shutters Google+ Following Privacy Vulnerability

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

CREDIT: Photo by Paweł Czerwiński/Unsplash

Google is shutting down its long-neglected Facebook competitor Google+ following the disclosure of a vulnerability that could have resulted in third-party developers accessing private data from around 500,000 users, the company announced Monday.

In announcing the closure, Google acknowledged that Google+ failed to gain significant traction with consumers. “The consumer version of Google+ currently has low usage and engagement: 90 percent of Google+ user sessions are less than five seconds,” the company said in a statement.

Developing.

  The Apple Downtown Brooklyn store grand

    Apple Denies Bloomberg’s China Hack Report in Letter to Congress

  varjo-card-back

    VR Hardware Startup Varjo Raises $31 Million for High-Resolution Headset

  Anna Bager, IAB

    The New Dynamics of Brand Creation: Digital Content Has Changed Everything (Guest Column)

  Microsoft Unveils Game Streaming Technology Project

    Microsoft Unveils Game Streaming Technology Project xCloud

  Facebook Portal Video Calling Smart Camera

    Facebook's New Portal Video-Calling Devices Let Users Co-Stream Music, Video

  VUDU logo

    Walmart's Vudu Orders MGM Shows for Free, Ad-Supported Video Service

  HOOQ Massively Expands India Reach With

    HOOQ Massively Expands India Reach With Hotstar Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

