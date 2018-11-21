Google Play Offers 99-Cent Rentals on All Movies, Only on Thanksgiving Day

Google Play’s Black Friday promos for 2018 include a special one-day-only offer: Users can rent any of the thousands of movies on the service for 99 cents on Thursday, Nov. 22.

Rentals on the Google Play store ordinarily range from $3.99-$5.99 for new movie releases; rentals are accessible for 72 hours after purchase.

In other holiday-related deals, the internet giant also is offering discounts on purchases of several TV series and movies from Google Play. Those include HBO’s “Game of Thrones” ($19.99 for full season, regularly $38.99); FX’s “American Horror Story” ($4.99 for full season, regularly $24.99); “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” ($9.99 vs. $14.99); and “Teen Titans Go! to the Movies” ($9.99 vs. $19.99).

In addition, Google Play is offering subscriptions to Starz’s streaming service for $5 per month for the first three months. Lionsgate’s Starz service is regularly priced at $8.99 per month.

Other Google Play deals include discounts of up to 80% on select games titles and special in-app deals for games including “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” “Star Wars: KOTOR,” “Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle” and “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.”

Google Play also is offering discounts on best-selling audiobooks and ebooks, as well as on a range of apps including 50% off a yearly subscription to Calm, Fabulous, Run with Map My Run, and Freeletics, and a 40% price cut for meditation app Headspace.

The offers from Google Play are part of a deluge of Black Friday/Cyber Monday promos from retailers and manufacturers across the spectrum. Those include special deals on streaming devices and smart speakers including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Sonos, and Google Home. Game-console Black Friday specials include discounts on Sony’s PlayStation 4; Microsoft Xbox; and Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 2DS.