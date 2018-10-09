You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Google Unveils Pixel 3 Smartphones, With Unlimited Photo Storage and Wireless Charging Stand

Todd Spangler

Google Pixel 3
CREDIT: Courtesy of Google

Google announced its new line of Pixel 3 smartphones Tuesday, coming after a string of extensive leaks about the new products in the weeks leading up to the official unveiling.

The internet giant made the announcement at its Made by Google 2018 event in New York. The new Pixel 3 phones feature a new wireless charging stand (dubbed Pixel Stand) as well as unlimited storage in Google Photos.

The two new Android phones — the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL — feature slightly larger screens than the prior-generation models. The Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch screen, while the 3XL features a 6.3-inch display as well as a notch at the top of the phone and dual front-facing cameras. In the U.S., Verizon Wireless will continue to be the exclusive carrier for Pixel phones.

The power of Pixel 3 and the company’s other new products comes through “the intersection of AI, software and hardware,” Google SVP of hardware Rick Osterloh said at the launch event. “It’s about helping you get real things done every day.”

Google also announced a partnership with famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, who will travel across the U.S. and shoot pictures using the Pixel 3 — the first time she has teamed with any camera. In addition, Condé Nast used the Pixel 3 to shoot the covers of several magazines.

Osterloh emphasized security and privacy features of the company’s new products, coming a day after Google disclosed a vulnerability in the Google+ that may have compromised 500,000 user accounts and announced that it is shutting down Google+. He touted the company’s “simple, powerful ways to protect your devices” with a “closed-loop of data” for across Google’s ecosystem.

Google also announced Pixel Slate, a $599 new convertible tablet that runs Chrome OS, and the new Home Hub smart display, priced at $149. The company’s new third-generation Chromecast (which wasn’t actually featured on-stage at the event) adds multiroom audio streaming and support for 1080p HD at up to 60 frames per second.

  • Google's Latest Chromecast Supports Multiroom Audio,

    Google Launches Third-Gen Chromecast With 60fps Video, Multiroom Audio Support

  • Google's Home Hub Smart Display Costs

    Google Unveils $149 Home Hub Smart Display, Omits Camera for Privacy Reasons

  • Secret Location's 'The Great C' Arrives

    Secret Location's 'The Great C' VR Film Launches on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive

  • Jesse Redniss Variety Entertainment & Technology

    Listen: Turner's Jesse Redniss on How AT&T Changes the Data Game

  • Disney Accelerator

    Disney Accelerator Demo Day Will Be Streamed on ABC News Live

