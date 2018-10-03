You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Google Starts to Monetize Voice By Bringing Paid Digital Goods, Subscriptions to Google Assistant

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Google Home
CREDIT: Courtesy of Google

Google is making it easier for developers to earn money with voice experiences: Developers are now able to charge their users for digital goods via Google’s Assistant, the search giant announced Wednesday. These new monetization options will be available both through devices like the Google Home smart speaker, as well as Google Assistant-powered smart displays and phones.

One of the companies making use of the new monetization feature out of the gate is meditation services provider Headspace, which now lets users of its service subscribe to its paid tier with simple voice commands.

Another scenario highlighted by Google Wednesday: “Castle Master,” an interactive audio adventure for smart speakers and other devices with access to the Google Assistant, now lets users buy add-on packs to unlock additional gameplay through one-time purchases.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Google

Developers who have built both voice experiences for the Google Assistant as well as an Android app can also let users access paid digital goods in both contexts. Paid digital goods are thus far only available in the U.S., but Google said that it plans to roll them out in additional countries soon.

Google announced this path to monetize voice experiences as it unveiled a revamped Google Assistant experience on mobile, where users will now have it easier to switch back and forth between using their voice and touch.

“Since the Google Assistant made its debut, we’ve noticed that nearly half of all interactions with the Assistant today include both voice and touch,” said voice actions group PM Tarun Jain in a  blog post Wednesday. “With this redesign, we’re making the Assistant more visually assistive for users, combining voice with touch in a way that gives users the right controls in the right situations.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

More Digital

  • Q4 Music Profits

    In the Streaming Age, Does Music's Q4 Matter Anymore?

    Google is making it easier for developers to earn money with voice experiences: Developers are now able to charge their users for digital goods via Google’s Assistant, the search giant announced Wednesday. These new monetization options will be available both through devices like the Google Home smart speaker, as well as Google Assistant-powered smart displays […]

  • Laugh Exchange Comedy App Lets Comedians

    Laugh Exchange's New App Lets Comedians Win Cash Based on Viewer Votes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Google is making it easier for developers to earn money with voice experiences: Developers are now able to charge their users for digital goods via Google’s Assistant, the search giant announced Wednesday. These new monetization options will be available both through devices like the Google Home smart speaker, as well as Google Assistant-powered smart displays […]

  • Plex Adds Serialized Web Content With

    Plex Adds Free, Ad-Supported Web Content From Fandor, GQ, Vanity Fair and Others

    Google is making it easier for developers to earn money with voice experiences: Developers are now able to charge their users for digital goods via Google’s Assistant, the search giant announced Wednesday. These new monetization options will be available both through devices like the Google Home smart speaker, as well as Google Assistant-powered smart displays […]

  • NBCU's Reality TV Streamer hayu Goes

    NBCU's Reality TV Streaming Service hayu Goes Live in Canada (EXCLUSIVE)

    Google is making it easier for developers to earn money with voice experiences: Developers are now able to charge their users for digital goods via Google’s Assistant, the search giant announced Wednesday. These new monetization options will be available both through devices like the Google Home smart speaker, as well as Google Assistant-powered smart displays […]

  • Amazon Introduces Fire TV Stick 4K,

    Amazon Introduces New Fire TV Stick 4K, Alexa Voice Remote

    Google is making it easier for developers to earn money with voice experiences: Developers are now able to charge their users for digital goods via Google’s Assistant, the search giant announced Wednesday. These new monetization options will be available both through devices like the Google Home smart speaker, as well as Google Assistant-powered smart displays […]

  • ‘First Man’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad

    ‘First Man’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    Google is making it easier for developers to earn money with voice experiences: Developers are now able to charge their users for digital goods via Google’s Assistant, the search giant announced Wednesday. These new monetization options will be available both through devices like the Google Home smart speaker, as well as Google Assistant-powered smart displays […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad