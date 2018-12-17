×

Google Plans to Spend Over $1 Billion on New York City Campus

Todd Spangler

CREDIT: Photo by Paweł Czerwiński/Unsplash

Google has set plans to dramatically boost its footprint in New York City: The internet giant said it will invest more than $1 billion to establish a new 1.7-square-foot campus, Google Hudson Square, in Manhattan.

Google Hudson Square will become the company’s primary HQ in NYC, CFO of Google and parent company Alphabet Ruth Porat wrote in a blog post Monday. “Our investment in New York is a huge part of our commitment to grow and invest in U.S. facilities, offices and jobs,” she wrote.

Google expects to start moving into two buildings in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood — at 315 and 345 Hudson St. — by 2020, followed by the nearby 550 Washington St. in 2022 once the building is complete.

Google currently has more than 7,000 employees in the Big Apple. Earlier this year it announced a $2.4 billion deal to buy the Chelsea Market shopping and office complex, where it has several floors of offices, and plans to lease additional space at Pier 57. All told, with Google Hudson Square and other expansion plans, Google will have office space to be able to more than double the number of staffers in New York over the next 10 years, according to Porat.

Porat added that Google is growing faster in areas outside its home base of the San Francisco Bay Area, noting that the company this year opened new offices and data centers in locations including L.A.; Detroit; Boulder, Colo.; Tennessee; and Alabama.

Google has contributed more than $150 million in grants and employee-matched giving to New York nonprofit institutions since 2011, according to Porat. Projects have included outfitting the New York City Public Library System with free Wi-Fi hotspots for public school students and families without home internet access.

