Google to Launch Home Hub Smart Display, Leaks Suggest

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mysmartprice

Google is apparently getting ready to launch its very own smart display: The company may soon unveil a new device dubbed the Google Home Hub that combines a voice-controlled smart speaker with a touch screen display, according to newly leaked product information.

Pictures and specs published by Myspartprice.com Tuesday suggest that the device will have a 7-inch touch screen that sits mounted atop a fabric-covered speaker. The device will ship in two color variants, chalk and charcoal.

Google has scheduled a press event for October 9 that the company is likely going to use to unveil this new device alongside its new line of Pixel phones.

A Google spokesperson declined to comment.

According to the leak, the Home Hub will have direct access to Google’s Assistant, which will allow it to display weather, calendar entries, recipes and more on the screen. And it will come with integrated microphones for far-field voice control similar to existing Google Home speakers.

This isn’t the first smart display powered by Google’s software and services. The company announced partnerships with Lenovo, Sony, LG and JBL to build smart displays at CES earlier this year, and Lenovo began shipping its Google Assistant-powered smart display last month.

The company hasn’t been very secretive about having further-reaching ambitions for the device category. In fact, a Google executive strongly hinted at plans to launch a smart display made by Google in an interview with Variety this spring.

There are a few hints as to how Google is going to differentiate its Home Hub from smart displays made by partners like Lenovo. For one thing, Google’s Home Hub apparently features a smaller display, suggesting that it will appeal less to people looking to watch Netflix and more to the smart speaker crowd.

A separate leak also suggested Tuesday that the company may be looking to price Home Hub much more aggressively: Android Authority was able to surface a Home Depot listing that indicates a price of just $149 for the device.

