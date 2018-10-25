Google Covered Up Sexual-Misconduct Claims Against Three Top Execs (Report)

Google over the last decade protected — and rewarded — several high-level execs who had been accused of sexual misconduct, including Android inventor Andy Rubin, according to a New York Times report.

The Times, in a 2,900-word exposé published Thursday, in addition to Rubin also named two other Google execs as having escaped punishment after being called out for misconduct: Amit Singhal, a senior VP who headed search, who received a large severance package in 2016; and David C. Drummond, who joined Google as general counsel in 2002 and is currently senior VP of corporate development for Alphabet, Google’s parent company.

In response to the report, Google’s head of HR, Eileen Naughton, said in a statement, “We investigate and take action, including termination. In recent years, we’ve taken a particularly hard line on inappropriate conduct by people in positions of authority. We’re working hard to keep improving how we handle this type of behavior.”

A spokesman for Rubin, in a statement to the Times, denied that the exec had engaged in any misconduct, saying that “any relationship that Mr. Rubin had while at Google was consensual and did not involve any person who reported directly to him.”

Rubin in 2013 had coerced an employee into performing oral sex on him in a hotel room, according to the New York Times report. Larry Page, then Google’s CEO, asked for Rubin’s resignation — and then the company granted Rubin a golden parachute worth $90 million, according to the Times. Google in 2005 had acquired Rubin’s Android operating system startup for $50 million.