Google to Release New Chromecast With Bluetooth, Better Wireless Networking

Google is looking to release an updated version of its Chromecast streaming adapter that comes with support for Bluetooth as well as better wireless networking, according to a new FCC filing. The revised version dons the model number NC2-6A5B.

Don’t expect the company to make a big deal about the update: The new Chromecast streaming adapter is likely going to look just like the old one, and only feature minimal changes.

The company hinted at plans for such an update earlier this year, when it told the FCC that it was going to add full Bluetooth support to Chromecast. A Bluetooth chip had already been present on the current-generation Chromecast, but wasn’t activated when Google first started to ship the device in 2015.

However, the new filing made public Friday also revealed one additional hardware change: Google is also tweaking an antenna to add stronger Wifi for 5GHz connections.

Google typically has a hardware event at the beginning of October, which the company uses to introduce its new phones as well as other devices. Any Chromecast update is likely going to be overshadowed by another device introduction: Google is reportedly looking to launch its own smart display in time for the holiday season.