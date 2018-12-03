Google’s Chromecast Audio Adapter Is on Sale For $15

Google is selling its Chromecast Audio streaming adapter for just $15, down from $35, on the Google Store as well as at participating retailers, including Best Buy, Macy’s and B&H Photo-Video-Audio. The sale will continue until February 28, 2019, while supplies last.

Chromecast Audio was first introduced a little over 3 years ago as a way to bring multi-room audio streaming to existing strereo systems and speakers with line-in. The dongle, which looks very similar to the company’s Chromecast video streaming adapter, allows users to cast music, podcasts and other audio from apps like Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn and others to their stereo systems.

Google hasn’t updated the hardware of the Chromecast Audio device since its launch in September of 2015, but the streaming dongle has nonetheless become a lot more useful in recent years. For one thing, it can be grouped with a growing number of audio devices, including Google’s own Home smart speakers, with built-in Chromecast tech to play the same music simultaneously across the home.

Chromecast Audio can also be used in concert with the Google Assistant, which makes it possible to for instance use a Google Home Mini for voice control, and then play any song you request on your existing stereo system. And with the most recent update to its Chromecast video streaming adapter, the company even makes it possible to synchronize audio playback on TVs and speakers with Chromecast Audio dongles.