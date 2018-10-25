You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Google CEO Says 48 Employees Fired for Sexual Misconduct in Last Two Years and None Got Severance

Todd Spangler

Google CEO Sundar Pichai
CREDIT: Jeff Chiu/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Following a bombshell report by the New York Times detailing how Google shielded key male executives and even rewarded them following sexual-misconduct investigations, CEO Sundar Pichai sent a company-wide email saying Google terminated 48 employees for misconduct in the last two years.

Of those, 13 were “senior managers and above” — and none got an exit package, according to Pichai. The memo, which was co-signed by Google HR chief Eileen Naughton, was first reported by CNBC.

Earlier Thursday, the New York Times published a report that found Google protected and rewarded three high-ranking male execs who were accused of sexual misconduct. Those included Andy Rubin, the creator of Android, who received $90 million in severance after he was asked to resign over allegations he coerced an employee to perform oral sex on him.

“We are dead serious about making sure we provide a safe and inclusive workplace. We want to assure you that we review every single complaint about sexual harassment or inappropriate conduct, we investigate and we take action,” Pichai and Naughton wrote.

Google employees are able to confidentially and even anonymously report “any inappropriate behavior you experience or see,” according to the memo. “We support and respect those who have spoken out.”

The CEO added that Google has updated its policies to require all VPs and senior VPs to “disclose any relationship with a co-worker regardless of reporting line or presence of conflict.”

  Snap Inc

    Snap Just Lost Another 2 Million Users, Posts Q3 Earnings Beat

  Alphabet - Google app

    Google's Parent, Alphabet, Misses on Q3 Revenue But Rakes in $9.2 Billion Net Profit

  AR Porn: Naughty America Releases Augmented

    Naughty America Uses Augmented Reality to Put Porn Stars in Your Living Room

  'Pokémon Go' Adventure Sync Records Steps

    'Pokémon Go' Adventure Sync Records Steps in Background on Phones

  Google Rewarded Three Top Execs Accused

    Google Rewarded Three Top Execs Accused of Sexual Misconduct (Report)

  Silver Pixel Awards Honor Digital Marketing's

    Silver Pixel Awards Honor Digital Marketing's Finest

