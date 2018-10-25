You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Google’s Parent, Alphabet, Misses on Q3 Revenue But Rakes in $9.2 Billion Net Profit

By
Todd Spangler

Alphabet, whose principal business is Google, fell short on the top-line in the third quarter of 2018 but dramatically exceeded earnings per share expectations, turning in a net profit of $9.19 billion.

Alphabet Q3 revenue was $33.7 billion, up 21% year over year but below Wall Street consensus estimate of $34.04 billion. Earnings per share of $13.06 widely beat analysts’ EPS forecast of $10.42.

Alphabet stock dropped 3.5% in after-hours trading on the revenue miss.

“Our business continues to have strong momentum globally, led by mobile search and our many products that help billions of people every day,” Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet and Google, said in announcing the financial results.

Earlier Thursday, the New York Times published a report that found Google protected and rewarded three high-ranking male execs who were accused of sexual misconduct, including Andy Rubin, the creator of Android, who received $90 million in severance after he was asked to resign over allegations he coerced an employee to perform oral sex on him.

In response to the report, Google CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly sent an email to employees Thursday saying that the company has terminated 48 employees for misconduct in the last two years, of which 13 were “senior managers and above” — and none got an exit package.

Alphabet’s employee base was 94,372 as of the end of September, up 21% year over year from 78,101 in Q3 2017.

