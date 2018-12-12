Google Unveils 2018 Top Searches: ‘Black Panther,’ Stan Lee, ‘Roseanne’ Among Most Popular Queries

Google released its 2018 “year in search” lists of what internet users sought out this year, with “Black Panther” scoring as the top entertainment search.

Disney-Marvel Studios’ superhero blockbuster “Black Panther” was the only movie or TV show in the top-10 trending overall searches on Google this year (both in the U.S. and worldwide). High-profile deaths — Marvel’s Stan Lee, Mac Miller, Avicii, Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade — also ranked in the top 10 Google searches of 2018 globally.

The most-searched movies on Google this year in the U.S. were “Black Panther,” followed by Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles 2,” 20th Century Fox’s “Deadpool 2” and Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War.” The top-trending TV show searches were for ABC’s now-canceled “Roseanne,” Fox’s “American Idol,” and three Netflix series: “Altered Carbon,” “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Lost in Space.”

The top 10 actors searched for on Google this year in the U.S. were: Logan Paul, controversial YouTube creator; Bill Cosby, sentenced to three to 10 years in prison after being convicted of sexual assault; Sylvester Stallone (“Creed II”); “SNL”‘s Pete Davidson, who had a short-lived engagement with Ariana Grande; Michael B. Jordan (“Black Panther”); Allison Mack, former “Smallville” actress who was charged with sex trafficking; Noah Centineo (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”); Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”); Roseanne Barr, who lost her namesake show revival over an offensive tweet; and Chadwick Boseman (“Black Panther”).

To compile the annual rankings, Google analyzes trillions of searches using algorithms to filter out repeat queries and to compare percentage increase in searches for specific terms over the course of the year.

Google has more info on the year in search trends at google.com/2018. The lists below are based on data for U.S. users.

OVERALL SEARCHES

1. World Cup

2. Hurricane Florence

3. Mac Miller

4. Kate Spade

5. Anthony Bourdain

6. Black Panther

7. Mega Millions Results

8. Stan Lee

9. Demi Lovato

10. Election Results

MOVIES

1. Black Panther

2. Incredibles 2

3. Deadpool 2

4. Avengers: Infinity War

5. A Quiet Place

6. A Star Is Born

7. Bohemian Rhapsody

8. Venom

9. Hereditary

10. The Nun

TV SHOWS

1. Roseanne

2. Altered Carbon

3. The Haunting of Hill House

4. American Idol

5. Lost in Space

6. Cobra Kai

7. Castle Rock

8. Westworld

9. Insatiable

10. On My Block

ACTORS

1. Logan Paul

2. Bill Cosby

3. Sylvester Stallone

4. Pete Davidson

5. Michael B. Jordan

6. Allison Mack

7. Noah Centineo

8. Bradley Cooper

9. Roseanne Barr

10. Chadwick Boseman

PEOPLE

1. Demi Lovato

2. Meghan Markle

3. Brett Kavanaugh

4. Logan Paul

5. Khloe Kardashian

6. Eminem

7. Urban Meyer

8. Ariana Grande

9. Rick Ross

10. Cardi B

DEATHS

1. Mac Miller

2. Kate Spade

3. Anthony Bourdain

4. Stan Lee

5. Aretha Franklin

6. XXXTentacion

7. Mollie Tibbetts

8. Avicii

9. Burt Reynolds

10. John McCain

NEWS

1. World Cup

2. Hurricane Florence

3. Mega Millions

4. Election Results

5. Hurricane Michael

6. Kavanaugh Confirmation

7. Florida Shooting

8. Royal Wedding

9. Olympic Medal Count

10. Government Shutdown

MUSICIANS AND BANDS

1. Demi Lovato

2. Eminem

3. Ariana Grande

4. Rick Ross

5. Cardi B

6. Travis Scott

7. Childish Gambino

8. Machine Gun Kelly

9. Meek Mill

10. Queen

SONGS

1. Bohemian Rhapsody

2. This Is America

3. Baby Shark

4. God’s Plan

5. Killshot

6. In My Feelings

7. Electric Slide

8. thank u, next

9. Mo Bamba

10. Lucid Dreams

VIDEO GAMES

1. Fortnite

2. Red Dead Redemption

3. Fallout 76

4. Far Cry 5

5. God of War

6. Monster Hunter: World

7. Sea of Thieves

8. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

9. Kingdom Come: Deliverance

10. Zombs Royale

ATHLETES

1. Tristan Thompson

2. Shaun White

3. Lindsey Vonn

4. Le’Veon Bell

5. Kawhi Leonard

6. Dez Bryant

7. Nick Foles

8. Chloe Kim

9. Naomi Osaka

10. Johnny Weir

POLITICIANS

1. Stacey Abrams

2. Beto O’Rourke

3. Ted Cruz

4. Andrew Gillum

5. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

6. Nikki Haley

7. Lindsey Graham

8. Kyrsten Sinema

9. Nancy Pelosi

10. Susan Collins

WEDDINGS

1. Royal Wedding [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle]

2. Priyanka Chopra Wedding

3. Princess Eugenie Wedding

4. Kat Von D Wedding

5. Deepika Padukone Wedding

6. Joe Scarborough and Mika Wedding

7. Kit Harrington Wedding

8. Jordan Spieth Wedding

9. Emily Ratajkowski Wedding

10. Kane Brown Wedding

GIFs

1. Fortnite GIF

2. Default Dance GIF

3. Dilly Dilly GIF

4. Orange Justice GIF

5. Black Panther GIF

6. Cat Curling GIF

7. Ugandan Knuckles GIF

8. Draymond Green GIF

9. Cardi B GIF

10. Floss Dance GIF