‘Game of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Joins Rooster Teeth Animated Series ‘gen:LOCK’

CREDIT: Samantha Deitch/BFA/Shutterstock

Maisie Williams has joined the voice cast of “gen:LOCK,” the animated series from Rooster Teeth.

The news was announced at RTX London, the U.K. edition of Rooster Teeth’s expo, which is currently underway. Fans at RTX London also got a look at a new, third, teaser for the upcoming series. The anime-style series will bow on the Rooster teeth subscription service. Set amid a global war, it follows a team of young pilots to control the next generation of giant, weaponized robot bodies known as mecha.

“Game of Thrones” star Williams will play Cammie MacLoud, a mischievous Sottish hacker and the youngest recruit to the gen:LOCK program. She joins a voice cast that includes Michael B. Jordan (“Black Panther”), who plays the lead character, and David Tennant (“Doctor Who”) and Dakota Fanning (“The Alienist”).

Gray G. Haddock created “gen:LOCK” and is the showrunner. “Maisie truly sounds exactly like how Cammie does in my head, she’s brilliant,” he said.

The show is the second anime-style series from Rooster Teeth Animation after “RWBY,” which has run to multiple seasosn. Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Productions is co-producing with Rooster Teeth.

