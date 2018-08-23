Fullscreen Taps Omaze Exec Stu Smith as VP of Talent

Stu Smith, formerly a top exec at charitable fundraising platform Omaze, has joined Fullscreen as VP of talent.

Smith starts at Fullscreen on Thursday (Aug. 23), reporting to Beau Bryant, GM of talent at Fullscreen. In the new role, Smith will be tasked with developing strategic programs for Fullscreen’s talent clients.

Founded in 2011, Fullscreen started out as a multichannel network that aggregated YouTube channels and now counts 4,500 creator partners (down from as many as 75,000 affiliated creators three years ago). Fullscreen was acquired in 2016 by AT&T and Chernin Group’s joint venture, which they later dubbed Otter Media. Earlier this month, AT&T acquired full control of Otter Media.

Today, Fullscreen’s roster of clients includes the Dobre Brothers, Karina Garcia, Elle Mills, Aija Mayrock, Cody Ko, Lucas Cruikshank and Khadi Don.

“Stu offers a unique mix of operational expertise and innate understanding of the talent business, which is critical to fulfilling that mission,” Bryant said in announcing his hire. “Fullscreen’s mission to service the best digital talent from around the world at the highest levels continues to attract new and exciting executives.”

Related Common, Lena Waithe Join AT&T Hello Lab's Filmmaker-Mentoring Program in Second Year Fullscreen Acquires Influencer-Marketing Firm Reelio

At Omaze, Smith was senior VP of business development and partnerships at Omaze, a startup that offers experiences in partnership with entertainment properties and celebrity talent to support different causes. Before joining Omaze in November 2016, Smith was global head of music and entertainment at e-commerce platform Teespring. He has worked at CrowdSurge, a direct-to-consumer ticketing technology startup, which has since merged with Songkick. Earlier in his career, Smith spent four years at Red Light Management, an independent music management company.

Smith, who hails from Winnetka, Ill., holds a bachelor’s degree in English writing from Chicago’s DePauw University. He currently resides in Los Angeles, Calif.

Fullscreen empowers talent and brands to build and monetize highly engaged, social-first audiences through best-in-class strategy, creative services and technology. The company is a global leader in social-first entertainment experiences and services for the world’s top talent, digital influencers, brands and avid fans. For talent and digital influencers, Fullscreen provides a range of services and tools that includes talent management, multi-platform content optimization, brand partnerships, live touring, consumer products, and a powerful consumer-facing technology platform that provides affinity brands, talent and influencers with websites, online stores, fan clubs and social optimization tools to help them seamlessly analyze data and create meaningful relationships with fans.