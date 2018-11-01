You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

FuboTV Hires Ex-Sky Exec Hannah Brown as Chief Strategy Officer

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hannah Brown FuboTV
CREDIT: Courtesy of FuboTV

FuboTV has recruited Hannah Brown, who while at Sky led the U.K. satellite operator’s early investment in the streaming-TV startup, as chief strategy officer.

In the new role, Brown is tasked with overseeing all strategic development and execution for FuboTV, which offers a sports-centric internet subscription pay-TV service in the U.S. and plans to launch into new territories internationally. Brown is based in FuboTV’s New York City headquarters and reports to co-founder and CEO David Gandler.

Most recently, Brown was SVP of corporate development at Relevent Sports Group, where she was responsible for executing and delivering development opportunities either via mergers and acquisitions or organic development. Prior to joining Relevent Sports in November 2017, she spent almost 10 years at Sky, most recently heading business development where she led investments and partnerships with startups including FuboTV. Brown began her career at KPMG as an associate chartered accountant.

“Hannah’s longtime support for our vision and her expertise in corporate strategy for media and sports companies are valuable additions to our executive team,” Gandler said in announcing her hire. “I look forward to Hannah’s guidance as we continue to innovate and grow FuboTV both in the U.S. and abroad.”

Related

FuboTV says it generated $102 million in revenue for the 12 months ended in September 2018, and had nearly 250,000 paid subscribers.

Brown joins other recent exec hires by FuboTV, including technology veteran Geir Magnusson Jr. as CTO; David Yoon, formerly with Warner Bros.’s DramaFever, as senior VP of design; and Erik Gerson, previously senior VP of customer experience at Jay Z’s Tidal, as senior VP of engagement.

Brown commented, “At Sky we were incredibly impressed by David and his team’s tenacity, allowing them to get FuboTV off the ground in the most competitive and valuable media market in the world… The business has developed significantly over the last 12 months and I’m very much looking forward to contributing to the next stage of its development.”

Brown is currently a board member of BRC Group, a U.S.-based Hispanic soccer business, and InCrowd Sports and is also on the media advisory board of Drone Racing League. She previously served on the board of GINX eSports TV.

In the U.S., FuboTV’s live TV streaming service competes with “virtual MVPD” services including AT&T’s DirecTV Now, Google’s YouTube TV, Dish Network’s Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV and Sony PlayStation Vue. FuboTV baseline package costs $44.99 per month for 75 channels.

Investors in FuboTV include 21st Century Fox, AMC Networks, Luminari Capital, Northzone, Sky and the former Scripps Networks Interactive (now part of Discovery).

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Digital

  • Hannah Brown FuboTV

    FuboTV Hires Ex-Sky Exec Hannah Brown as Chief Strategy Officer

    FuboTV has recruited Hannah Brown, who while at Sky led the U.K. satellite operator’s early investment in the streaming-TV startup, as chief strategy officer. In the new role, Brown is tasked with overseeing all strategic development and execution for FuboTV, which offers a sports-centric internet subscription pay-TV service in the U.S. and plans to launch […]

  • Nancy Dubuc: Vice Will be Profitable

    Nancy Dubuc: Vice Will be Profitable 'Within a Fiscal Year'

    FuboTV has recruited Hannah Brown, who while at Sky led the U.K. satellite operator’s early investment in the streaming-TV startup, as chief strategy officer. In the new role, Brown is tasked with overseeing all strategic development and execution for FuboTV, which offers a sports-centric internet subscription pay-TV service in the U.S. and plans to launch […]

  • Lionsgate, Sony Liv Sign Multi-Year Content

    Lionsgate, Sony Liv Sign Multi-Year Content Deal in India

    FuboTV has recruited Hannah Brown, who while at Sky led the U.K. satellite operator’s early investment in the streaming-TV startup, as chief strategy officer. In the new role, Brown is tasked with overseeing all strategic development and execution for FuboTV, which offers a sports-centric internet subscription pay-TV service in the U.S. and plans to launch […]

  • Google Walkout. Google employees walk off

    Google Employees Walk Off Job in Global Protest Over Sexual-Harassment Cases

    FuboTV has recruited Hannah Brown, who while at Sky led the U.K. satellite operator’s early investment in the streaming-TV startup, as chief strategy officer. In the new role, Brown is tasked with overseeing all strategic development and execution for FuboTV, which offers a sports-centric internet subscription pay-TV service in the U.S. and plans to launch […]

  • Daniel Ek

    Spotify Reaches 87 Million Paid Subscribers

    FuboTV has recruited Hannah Brown, who while at Sky led the U.K. satellite operator’s early investment in the streaming-TV startup, as chief strategy officer. In the new role, Brown is tasked with overseeing all strategic development and execution for FuboTV, which offers a sports-centric internet subscription pay-TV service in the U.S. and plans to launch […]

  • Microsoft's Mixer Streaming Service Expands Monetization

    Microsoft's Mixer Streaming Service Expands Monetization Options

    FuboTV has recruited Hannah Brown, who while at Sky led the U.K. satellite operator’s early investment in the streaming-TV startup, as chief strategy officer. In the new role, Brown is tasked with overseeing all strategic development and execution for FuboTV, which offers a sports-centric internet subscription pay-TV service in the U.S. and plans to launch […]

  • Edward Norton Hamptons Film Festival

    Edward Norton-Backed TV-Analytics Startup EDO Raises $12 Million

    FuboTV has recruited Hannah Brown, who while at Sky led the U.K. satellite operator’s early investment in the streaming-TV startup, as chief strategy officer. In the new role, Brown is tasked with overseeing all strategic development and execution for FuboTV, which offers a sports-centric internet subscription pay-TV service in the U.S. and plans to launch […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad