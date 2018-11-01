FuboTV Hires Ex-Sky Exec Hannah Brown as Chief Strategy Officer

FuboTV has recruited Hannah Brown, who while at Sky led the U.K. satellite operator’s early investment in the streaming-TV startup, as chief strategy officer.

In the new role, Brown is tasked with overseeing all strategic development and execution for FuboTV, which offers a sports-centric internet subscription pay-TV service in the U.S. and plans to launch into new territories internationally. Brown is based in FuboTV’s New York City headquarters and reports to co-founder and CEO David Gandler.

Most recently, Brown was SVP of corporate development at Relevent Sports Group, where she was responsible for executing and delivering development opportunities either via mergers and acquisitions or organic development. Prior to joining Relevent Sports in November 2017, she spent almost 10 years at Sky, most recently heading business development where she led investments and partnerships with startups including FuboTV. Brown began her career at KPMG as an associate chartered accountant.

“Hannah’s longtime support for our vision and her expertise in corporate strategy for media and sports companies are valuable additions to our executive team,” Gandler said in announcing her hire. “I look forward to Hannah’s guidance as we continue to innovate and grow FuboTV both in the U.S. and abroad.”

FuboTV says it generated $102 million in revenue for the 12 months ended in September 2018, and had nearly 250,000 paid subscribers.

Brown joins other recent exec hires by FuboTV, including technology veteran Geir Magnusson Jr. as CTO; David Yoon, formerly with Warner Bros.’s DramaFever, as senior VP of design; and Erik Gerson, previously senior VP of customer experience at Jay Z’s Tidal, as senior VP of engagement.

Brown commented, “At Sky we were incredibly impressed by David and his team’s tenacity, allowing them to get FuboTV off the ground in the most competitive and valuable media market in the world… The business has developed significantly over the last 12 months and I’m very much looking forward to contributing to the next stage of its development.”

Brown is currently a board member of BRC Group, a U.S.-based Hispanic soccer business, and InCrowd Sports and is also on the media advisory board of Drone Racing League. She previously served on the board of GINX eSports TV.

In the U.S., FuboTV’s live TV streaming service competes with “virtual MVPD” services including AT&T’s DirecTV Now, Google’s YouTube TV, Dish Network’s Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV and Sony PlayStation Vue. FuboTV baseline package costs $44.99 per month for 75 channels.

Investors in FuboTV include 21st Century Fox, AMC Networks, Luminari Capital, Northzone, Sky and the former Scripps Networks Interactive (now part of Discovery).