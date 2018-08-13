FuboTV Hires Warner Bros. Digital’s David Yoon, Tidal’s Erik Gerson

FuboTV, the sports-centric internet subscription-TV startup, has added two execs to its senior management ranks: David Yoon, formerly with Warner Bros. Digital Networks and DramaFever, and Erik Gerson, previously SVP of customer experience at Jay Z’s Tidal.

Yoon has been hired to the newly created position of and senior VP of design, reporting directly to David Gandler, co-founder and CEO. Gerson is FuboTV’s senior VP of engagement, also a newly created role, reporting to Alberto Horihuela, co-founder and chief marketing officer; Yoon.

They join other recent hires at New York-based FuboTV, including technology veteran Geir Magnusson Jr. as chief technology officer and Yale Wang, a former DramaFever exec, as VP, head of North American marketing.

“FuboTV is committed to raising the bar in user engagement and experience across our live TV streaming platform, and today’s appointments underscore this investment in our subscribers,” Gandler said in announcing the hires. “With the additions of Erik and David to our world-class executive team, we are in an even stronger position to build for the future.”

At FuboTV, Yoon is tasked with managing all design and creative services. He most recently was VP of design at WB Digital Labs, the studio’s over-the-top platform service provider which owns and operates DramaFever and powers direct-to-consumer OTT services of AMC Networks, Boomerang, Warner Archive and DC Entertainment. Prior to WB Digital Labs, Yoon created interactive experiences for digital and ad agencies as well as entertainment companies for brands including Universal Motown Records Group, Island Def Jam, Sony Pictures Classics, Rockstar Games, Swarovski, Verizon and Procter & Gamble brands.

Gerson is responsible for growing FuboTV’s user engagement across web, mobile and connected-TV platforms. He was most recently SVP of customer experience at music-streaming subscription service Tidal, where he led user acquisition, customer retention, direct marketing, and customer care and experience. Previously he held senior marketing and customer experience roles at Nestlé USA, Hearst Digital Marketing Services, Cricket Wireless, Atari, Gateway and Sony Electronics.

FuboTV first launched as a U.S. streaming soccer service in January 2015 and has expanded its offerings to compete with other over-the-top TV providers, including Dish Network’s Sling TV, AT&T’s DirecTV Now, Google’s YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV and Sony’s PlayStation Vue.

To date, the company has raised more than $150 million in funding. It most recently closed a $75 million Series D round in April 2018 that included participation from 21st Century Fox, AMC Networks, Luminari Capital, Northzone, Sky and the former Scripps Networks Interactive (now owned by Discovery).

Pictured above: David Yoon (l.) and Erik Gerson