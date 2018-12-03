×
‘Friends’ to Remain on Netflix — For Now

CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

After an internet uproar over the possibility that “Friends” is leaving Netflix at the end of 2018, the streaming giant may be negotiating a renewal to keep the sitcom.

Fans of the NBC hit went into a tizzy over the weekend after customers spied a notice on Netflix’s page for the show indicating it would no longer be available to stream after Jan. 1, 2019. Netflix has now removed that expiration notice from its website.

According to sources, “Friends” will not be dropping off Netflix on that date, indicating the company is in talks with Warner Bros. Television to retain the streaming rights. Reps for Netflix and Warner Bros. TV didn’t respond to requests for comment about the fate of “Friends” on streaming.

“Friends” has been one of the most popular licensed shows on Netflix, ranking in the top 10 most-viewed licensed TV shows for the 12 months ending in September 2017, according to a data analysis from 7Park Data,

Netflix first bowed all 10 seasons of “Friends,” encompassing all 236 episodes of the show, to subscribers in the U.S. and Canada in January 2015, under a deal struck with Warner Bros.

Series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer as a group of twentysomething pals living in Manhattan. The show was produced by Warner Bros. Television in association with Bright/Kauffman/Crane Prods.

“Friends” aficionados took to social media to complain about Netflix’s potential loss of the show and threatened to cancel their subscriptions — something that routinely happens when popular content leaves any service.

