Fox Sports Hires Media Vet David Katz as EVP of Digital

Fox Sports hired David Katz, founder of ThePostGame and a former exec at Yahoo and CBS, as executive VP of digital.

In the role, Katz is responsible for managing the Fox Sports digital business, overseeing content and distribution for the group. Fox Sports Digital’s properties include FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go live-streaming authenticated video service. Katz reports to Mark Silverman, who was named president of Fox Sports National Networks in January 2018.

“We’re excited to bring David’s leadership to the team here at Fox Sports,” Silverman said in announcing Katz’s hire. “We believe his breadth of sports experience will greatly enhance our existing digital team and advance our efforts to grow the Fox Sports digital business.”

Former Fox Sports EVP of digital Pete Vlastelica left in 2016 to become CEO of Activision Blizzard’s esports leagues division.

Most recently, Katz was founder and CEO of ThePostGame, a digital sports content site and marketing agency serving clients including leagues, teams, publishers, advertisers and athletes that he launched in 2007.

“With the industry’s best collection of rights, talent and viewership, no one is better positioned for the digital future than Fox Sports,” Katz said in statement.

Related ESPN, Fox Have New Games to Play as NFL Season Opens Fox Will Offer Sunday Late-Night Football Show. The NFL Will Sell the Ads (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox Sports will remain with “New Fox” — along with Fox Broadcasting and Fox News — under 21st Century Fox’s $71.3 billion deal with Disney to sell assets including 20th Century Fox, FX Networks and its 30% stake in Hulu.

Prior to founding ThePostGame, Katz was head of Yahoo Sports, Entertainment and Studios, where he launched and oversaw Yahoo’s first original content division. Prior to joining Yahoo in 2005, Katz spent eight years at CBS as head of strategic planning and interactive ventures, managing the network’s business strategy and operating the digital and mobile divisions. During his tenure at CBS, the network put the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament online for the first time.

Katz started his career as a management consultant at McKinsey & Co. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business and a master’s degree in management from England’s Cambridge University.