Fox News Unveils Long-Form Programs for Fox Nation Streaming Service

The population of Fox Nation is growing.

The Fox News subscription-based service will feature multiple long-form and documentary series, the 21st Century Fox-owned outlet said Tuesday, including what it billed as an offering of “patriotic specials.”

The service is slated to debut in the fourth quarter. A price has yet to be unveiled. Offerings will include both short and long-form programming.

“We are delighted to be bringing this exclusive, long-form programming to the Fox News super fan, including investigative pieces with never before seen footage and uplifting specials from some of the most iconic places around the country. We are confident there will be an offering for every Fox News viewer,” said John Finley, senior vice president of development of production, in a statement.

Some of the programming will include “Borked,” a chronicle of the 1987 battle for control of the Supreme Court, centered on Judge Robert Bork; “Hannity’s America: The Clarence Thomas Story,” which will look at the Supreme Court confirmation around Justice Thomas; “What Made America Great,” hosted by Brian Kilmeade from “Fox & Friends,” which will look at some of the controversies behind iconic American locations; and “The Fuhrman Diaries,” in which former Los Angeles detective Mark Fuhrman reveals private thoughts and analysis on famous criminal cases.

Related Marianne Gambelli Expected to Take Over New Fox Ad Sales Fox News Unveils Fox Nation Slogan: 'Opinion Done Right' (EXCLUSIVE)

Maria Bartiromo will interview Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, in “The First Family,” billed as a “beyond the headlines” look at the Trump family.

Fox Nation will also feature more than 20 hours of Fox News correspondent Jesse Watters’ popular man-on-the-street interviews, which previously were a regular part of the network’s landmark “O’Reilly Factor.

The long-form programs will mix with fare that is shorter in length. Fox News previously announced that Tomi Lahren will present both a “Final Thoughts” segment on Fox Nation at 5 p.m. eastern and a “First Thoughts” on the service at 9:30 a.m. Both episodes will offer her perspective on ” top issues driving the daily news cycle,” the network said, “and will focus on one specific topic, with Lahren providing her unique take on everything from politics to pop culture.”