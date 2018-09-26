Fox News Unveils Fox Nation Slogan: ‘Opinion Done Right’

And now from the people who brought you the venerable Fox News Channel slogan “We Report. You Decide,” a new motto: “Opinion Done Right.”

Fox News Channel will use that tagline for its new streaming-video subscription-based Fox Nation service, slated to launch in the fourth quarter of the year. The slogan would suggest the new service, said to be aimed at Fox News “superfans,” will emphasize the opinion programming that brings top ratings to the 21st Century Fox cable-news network’s primetime lineup.

The new catchphrase will debut Thursday night in a promo for the steaming-video outlet slated to appear during Fox Broadcasting’s “Thursday Night Football.” The broadcast marks the debut of a New York-based studio team for Fox football broadcasts.

Many of Fox News’ best-known personalities, including hosts from primetime and the “Fox & Friends” morning show, are expected to appear on Fox Nation. Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren will host segments of her own.

Fox News has yet to detail how much the service will cost consumers.