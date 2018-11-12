×
Fox News Twitter Account Remains Dark for Fourth Day Over Tucker Carlson Protest

Janko Roettgers

Tucker Carlson
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Fox News continued its Twitter boycott for a fourth day on Monday in an apparent attempt to protest how the social media platform handled tweets surrounding a recent rally against Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Both the network’s main Twitter account as well as the accounts of some of its hosts remained silent Monday. However, other hosts and show accounts continued to tweet.

Fox News last tweeted on Thursday, and a number of accounts associated with the network stopped tweeting Thursday or Friday as well. The company hasn’t released any official statement over its Twitter absence, and a spokesperson declined to comment.

Multiple outlets reported over the weekend that the Twitter break was to protest the social media company’s slow response to requests to delete tweets that contained Carlson’s home address. Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Protesters visited Carson’s home last Wednesday to voice their opposition to his opinion pieces on the network, which in recent weeks included anti-diversity screeds and commentary blaming the Democrats for the migrant caravan. Carlson later claimed that protesters had broken his front door and were threatening him and his family — something that has been disputed by observers and hasn’t been corroborated by a police report about the incident.

The dispute with Twitter seems to center around another part of the incident: Protesters filmed a sign featuring Carlson’s home address and posted the video online. Twitter has since removed the video in question, but reportedly didn’t do so right away.

Business Insider reported over the weekend that Fox News had asked its digital staff to stop posting on Twitter as well. However, the blackout doesn’t seem to extend to all of the network’s hosts and shows: Both Sean Hannity and “Fox & Friends” continued to tweet on Monday.

  Tucker Carlson

    Fox News Twitter Account Remains Dark for Fourth Day Over Tucker Carlson Protest

