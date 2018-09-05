Fox News Unveils Plans for Tomi Lahren on ‘Fox Nation’ SVOD Service

Fox News hopes its most ardent fans will start and end their working day with Tomi Lahren.

The conservative commentator has long been seen as a key element of “Fox Nation,” the Fox News subscription streaming-video service set to debut in the fourth quarter. And now, Fox News is detailing her involvement with the project. It’s one of the first announcements from Fox News about the type of content slated to be available on the service, which is geared toward the cable network’s most passionate fans. Fox News has not yet announced a price for a “Fox Nation” subscription.

Lahren is slated to present both a “Final Thoughts” segment on Fox Nation at 5 p.m. eastern and a “First Thoughts” on the service at 9:30 a.m. Both episodes will offer her perspective on ” top issues driving the daily news cycle,” the network said, “and will focus on one specific topic, with Lahren providing her unique take on everything from politics to pop culture.”

Fox News said it would take “Final Thoughts” off of its FoxNews.com site, where it has been running, after today,

“I am ready to get started and can’t wait for Fox News fans to join us on this new platform,” Lahren said in a statement.

Lahren joined Fox News as a contributor in August 2017, appearing on both “Fox & Friends” and “Hannity.” She had been in a communications role at Great America Alliance, a Super PAC supporting President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election bid, and hosted programs on The Blaze and One America News Network.