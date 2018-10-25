You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox Nation Sets Launch Date

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tomi Lahren Suspended
CREDIT: Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Fox News said it would launch its new Fox Nation subscription-based video outlet on Nov. 27,  and charge $5.99 a month for the service, or $64.99 per year.

More to come…

 

Popular on Variety

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

More Digital

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad