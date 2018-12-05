×
‘Fortnite’ Was The Most Talked About Game on Twitter in 2018

CREDIT: Epic Games

Now that 2018 is ending, Twitter is sharing some of the topics that got people talking this year, including the most-tweeted video games in the U.S. Unsurprisingly, Epic Games’ popular battle royale title “Fortnite” tops the list.

Fortnite” is a pop culture phenomenon with over 200 million registered players. It recently hit a milestone of 8.3 million concurrent players as well. Those numbers are up from June, when it had an estimated 125 million registered users. It’s also the largest free-to-play console game of all time, and the iOS version is pulling in about $2.5 million a day since the launch of its sixth season, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower.

Nintendo is also apparently a popular Twitter topic. Four of the games listed in the top ten are from the Japanese company, including “Pokémon,” “Super Mario,” “Super Smash Brothers,” and “Splatoon.”

Here is the full list of the most tweeted about video games in 2018 (based on users in the U.S. only):

  • “Fortnite”
  • “Call of Duty”
  • “Overwatch”
  • “Pokémon”
  • “EA Sports Madden NFL”
  • “NBA 2K”
  • “Super Mario”
  • “Super Smash Brothers”
  • “Splatoon”
  • “Grand Theft Auto”

Additionally, Twitter said the most retweeted tweet in 2018 was this one from Spanish gamer El Rubius.

LeBron James was the most tweeted about athlete in the world in 2018, according to Twitter. The most tweeted day was Sunday, Feb. 25. That was the day of the closing ceremony at the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games. About 103 million tweets were sent about the Olympics this year.

An average of 125 million hashtags are shared every day, Twitter said. There were also more than half a billion GIFs tweeted in 2018, which averages to about 1.6 million a day or over 1,000 per minute.

