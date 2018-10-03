‘First Man’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “First Man.”

Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $8.4 million through Sunday for 621 national ad airings on 24 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Sept. 24-30. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including CBS, NBC and Fox, and during specific programming such as NFL Football, The Big Bang Theory and The Good Doctor.

Just behind “First Man” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “Venom,” which saw 975 national ad airings across 36 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.86 million.

TV ad placements for Warner Bros.’ “A Star Is Born” (EMV: $5.52 million), Twentieth Century Fox’s “Bad Times at the El Royale” ($4.86 million) and Universal Pictures’ “Night School” ($4.78 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Bad Times at the El Royale” has the best iSpot Attention Index (109) in the ranking, getting 9% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

