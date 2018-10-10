You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘First Man’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
null
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “First Man.”

Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $8.55 million through Sunday for 1,157 national ad airings on 36 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Oct. 1-7. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including AMC, NBC and Fox, and during specific programming such as NFL Football, The Walking Dead and College Football.

Just behind “First Man” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “Bad Times at the El Royale,” which saw 1,233 national ad airings across 31 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.45 million.

TV ad placements for Columbia Pictures’ “Venom” (EMV: $5.57 million), Warner Bros.’ “A Star Is Born” ($5.22 million) and Universal’s “Halloween” ($3.97 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Halloween” has the best iSpot Attention Index (133) in the ranking, getting 33% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Related

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$8.55M – First Man

Impressions: 518,038,649
Attention Score: 90.70
Attention Index: 83
National Airings: 1,157
Networks: 36
Most Spend On: AMC, NBC
Creative Versions: 27
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $27.17M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 06/08/18

$6.45M – Bad Times at the El Royale

Impressions: 378,295,284
Attention Score: 91.74
Attention Index: 94
National Airings: 1,233
Networks: 31
Most Spend On: FOX, NBC
Creative Versions: 18
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $20.27M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 09/04/18

$5.57M – Venom

Impressions: 345,122,517
Attention Score: 88.35
Attention Index: 67
National Airings: 847
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: ESPN, NBC
Creative Versions: 58
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $20.21M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 09/04/18

$5.22M – A Star Is Born

Impressions: 362,287,098
Attention Score: 90.71
Attention Index: 83
National Airings: 762
Networks: 35
Most Spend On: ESPN, FOX
Creative Versions: 43
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $18.39M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 09/02/18

$3.97M – Halloween

Impressions: 215,159,608
Attention Score: 94.83
Attention Index: 133
National Airings: 571
Networks: 31
Most Spend On: FOX, AMC
Creative Versions: 15
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.63M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 06/10/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 10/01/2018 and 10/07/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Film

  • The Man From the Sea

    Busan Film Review: 'The Man From the Sea'

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “First Man.” Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $8.55 million through Sunday for 1,157 national […]

  • null

    ‘First Man’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “First Man.” Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $8.55 million through Sunday for 1,157 national […]

  • Isabelle

    Busan Film Review: 'Isabelle'

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “First Man.” Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $8.55 million through Sunday for 1,157 national […]

  • 'The Panama Papers' Review: The New

    Film Review: 'The Panama Papers'

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “First Man.” Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $8.55 million through Sunday for 1,157 national […]

  • God Country

    'God Country' Graphic Novel in the Works as Movie at Legendary

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “First Man.” Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $8.55 million through Sunday for 1,157 national […]

  • First Man

    'First Man' Takes on 'Venom' and 'A Star Is Born' as October Box Office Goes Galactic

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “First Man.” Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $8.55 million through Sunday for 1,157 national […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad