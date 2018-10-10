‘First Man’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “First Man.”

Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $8.55 million through Sunday for 1,157 national ad airings on 36 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Oct. 1-7. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including AMC, NBC and Fox, and during specific programming such as NFL Football, The Walking Dead and College Football.

Just behind “First Man” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “Bad Times at the El Royale,” which saw 1,233 national ad airings across 31 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.45 million.

TV ad placements for Columbia Pictures’ “Venom” (EMV: $5.57 million), Warner Bros.’ “A Star Is Born” ($5.22 million) and Universal’s “Halloween” ($3.97 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Halloween” has the best iSpot Attention Index (133) in the ranking, getting 33% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).



