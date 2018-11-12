You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fintage House to Accept Cryptocurrency for Rights Transactions (EXCLUSIVE)

Andrea Iervolino, CEO, AMBI Media Group/TaTaTuAmerican Film Market, Day 4, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Nov 2018
Film and TV rights and financial services company Fintage House has signed a deal with social entertainment platform TaTaTu, which recently unveiled a partnership with Johnny Depp, to accept the platform’s cryptocurrency, TTU Tokens, for film and television rights transactions.

TTU Tokens are available exclusively through TaTaTu, and trade on cryptocurrency exchanges HitBTC, ABCC, and Liquid. They are employed by TaTaTu users to pay to watch content, for the platform to compensate content creators, and to pay for advertising on the platform.

TaTaTu is run by movie producer Andrea Iervolino (pictured above), who recently formed a partnership with Depp to develop and produce film and digital content together. Iervolino said: “We are thrilled to see the entertainment business community embrace TaTaTu and the TTU Tokens that can now be utilized for transparent, highly efficient deal-making on any transaction. Fintage House provides essential services to the global content business sector and has always been innovative in growing its vital services.”

Niels Teves, co-CEO of Fintage House, said: “We welcome the innovative spirit of the TaTaTa platform and wish [Iervolino] success with the implementation. Soon we expect to start drafting the first agreements where we shall be accounting and paying out in TTU Tokens, whereby through the appropriate platforms the tokens could be exchanged in fiat currency [conventional currencies, such as dollars and euros].”

This summer, TaTaTu closed a $575 million token pre-sale, from which proceeds are being used to acquire and create original content, recruit new users, market the platform and develop the software.

Original content projects include a feature film adaptation of J.M. Coetzee’s novel “Waiting for the Barbarians,” starring Depp, Mark Rylance and Robert Pattinson, and being directed by Ciro Guerra; a Lamborghini biopic starring Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin; an original documentary on two-time Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner; the drama “The Sound of Freedom,” starring Jim Caviezel and Mira Sorvino; and David Henrie’s teen comedy “This is the Year.”

On the acquisitions front, TaTaTu recently acquired the documentary “Friedkin Uncut,” featuring the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Francis Ford Coppola, Quentin Tarantino, Michael Shannon, Edgar Wright, Willem Dafoe, Ellen Burstyn, Gina Gershon, Juno Temple, Wes Anderson, Damien Chazelle and William Friedkin.

Among the supporters of TTU Tokens are Prince Felix of Luxembourg, cryptocurrency investment firms BlockTower Capital and Lvna Capital, and Lady Monika Bacardi.

  • Facebook Advertises Oculus Go With Star-Strudded

    Facebook Taps Celebrities Including Wiz Khalifa, Awkwafina for Oculus Go Ad Campaign

  Fintage House to Accept Cryptocurrency for Rights Transactions (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fintage House to Accept Cryptocurrency for Rights Transactions (EXCLUSIVE)

  YouTube App Goes Live on Oculus Go VR Headset

    YouTube App Goes Live on Oculus Go VR Headset

  Nick Bell Out as Snap's Head of Content

    Nick Bell Out as Snap's Head of Content

  • Sahar Elhabashi - Spotify

    Spotify Hires Condé Nast Entertainment's Sahar Elhabashi as VP of Content Business

  • The Netflix logo is displayed at

    Netflix Could Hike Fees in U.S., Analysts Say, Even as It Tests Cheaper Plans Overseas

  • Jason Roth

    Pandora Names Jason Roth Head of Product and Partnership Communications

