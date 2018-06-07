Felix & Paul Studios Releases ‘Jurassic World: Blue’ Episode 2 on Oculus Headsets

Just in time for the release of the new “Jurassic World” flick as well as the 25th anniversary of “Jurassic Park”, Felix & Paul Studios is back to bring more of the franchise’s dinosaurs to virtual reality: The renowned VR studio released the second episode of its “Jurassic World: Blue” mini-series for free on Oculus Go, Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR headsets Thursday.

“Twenty-five years ago, this franchise broke new ground in cinematic experiences and technical achievements, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to see it realized today in VR with the incredible visuals and immersion that ‘Jurassic World: Blue’ delivers,” said Oculus head of experiences Colum Slevin in a statement. “With the recent launch of Oculus Go, and both chapters now available across multiple devices, we’re excited that fans around the world will be able to enjoy this iconic series in a whole new way.”

Felix & Paul Studios released the first episode of the mini-series in May. For episode 2, it once again cooperated with Industrial Light & Magic for animations and visual effects on this project, with Headspace Studio contributing immersive audio. The whole second episode was recorded in one single shot, and incorporates both live action and computer-generated imagery.

“Integrating live-action filmmaking with visual effects and animation to deliver a seamless, immersive experience for the audience was no easy feat,” said Felix & Paul co-founder and creative director Paul Raphaël. “Each unique chapter of ‘Jurassic World: Blue’ highlights how 3D, 360-degree experiences can create a visceral, emotional cinematic experience for users.”

“Jurassic World: Blue” isn’t the only way to experience the world of the franchise in VR. Earlier this week, VR startup VRC announced that it is bringing a “Jurassic World”-themed VR ride to over 100 Dave & Buster’s locations across the U.S. and Canada.