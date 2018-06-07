You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Felix & Paul Studios Releases ‘Jurassic World: Blue’ Episode 2 on Oculus Headsets

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jurassic World Blue
CREDIT: Courtesy of Felix & Paul Studios

Just in time for the release of the new “Jurassic World” flick as well as the 25th anniversary of “Jurassic Park”, Felix & Paul Studios is back to bring more of the franchise’s dinosaurs to virtual reality: The renowned VR studio released the second episode of its “Jurassic World: Blue” mini-series for free on Oculus Go, Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR headsets Thursday.

“Twenty-five years ago, this franchise broke new ground in cinematic experiences and technical achievements, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to see it realized today in VR with the incredible visuals and immersion that ‘Jurassic World: Blue’ delivers,” said Oculus head of experiences Colum Slevin in a statement. “With the recent launch of Oculus Go, and both chapters now available across multiple devices, we’re excited that fans around the world will be able to enjoy this iconic series in a whole new way.”

Felix & Paul Studios released the first episode of the mini-series in May. For episode 2, it once again cooperated with Industrial Light & Magic for animations and visual effects on this project, with Headspace Studio contributing immersive audio. The whole second episode was recorded in one single shot, and incorporates both live action and computer-generated imagery.

“Integrating live-action filmmaking with visual effects and animation to deliver a seamless, immersive experience for the audience was no easy feat,” said Felix & Paul co-founder and creative director Paul Raphaël. “Each unique chapter of ‘Jurassic World: Blue’ highlights how 3D, 360-degree experiences can create a visceral, emotional cinematic experience for users.”

“Jurassic World: Blue” isn’t the only way to experience the world of the franchise in VR. Earlier this week, VR startup VRC announced that it is bringing a “Jurassic World”-themed VR ride to over 100 Dave & Buster’s locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Digital

  • Jurassic World Blue

    Felix & Paul Studios Releases 'Jurassic World: Blue' Episode 2 on Oculus Headsets

    Just in time for the release of the new “Jurassic World” flick as well as the 25th anniversary of “Jurassic Park”, Felix & Paul Studios is back to bring more of the franchise’s dinosaurs to virtual reality: The renowned VR studio released the second episode of its “Jurassic World: Blue” mini-series for free on Oculus […]

  • Ticketfly

    Ticketfly Hackers Stole Data From 27 Million Customers

    Just in time for the release of the new “Jurassic World” flick as well as the 25th anniversary of “Jurassic Park”, Felix & Paul Studios is back to bring more of the franchise’s dinosaurs to virtual reality: The renowned VR studio released the second episode of its “Jurassic World: Blue” mini-series for free on Oculus […]

  • sony innovation studios

    Sony Pictures Launches Innovation Studios Facility (EXCLUSIVE)

    Just in time for the release of the new “Jurassic World” flick as well as the 25th anniversary of “Jurassic Park”, Felix & Paul Studios is back to bring more of the franchise’s dinosaurs to virtual reality: The renowned VR studio released the second episode of its “Jurassic World: Blue” mini-series for free on Oculus […]

  • Amazon Fire TV Cube

    Amazon Unveils Fire TV Cube, Which Adds Hands-Free Alexa Voice Controls

    Just in time for the release of the new “Jurassic World” flick as well as the 25th anniversary of “Jurassic Park”, Felix & Paul Studios is back to bring more of the franchise’s dinosaurs to virtual reality: The renowned VR studio released the second episode of its “Jurassic World: Blue” mini-series for free on Oculus […]

  • ozy media

    iHeartMedia and OZY Media Announce Multiyear, Multiplatform Partnership

    Just in time for the release of the new “Jurassic World” flick as well as the 25th anniversary of “Jurassic Park”, Felix & Paul Studios is back to bring more of the franchise’s dinosaurs to virtual reality: The renowned VR studio released the second episode of its “Jurassic World: Blue” mini-series for free on Oculus […]

  • "Terminator Genisys" Gets a Location-Based VR

    "Terminator Genisys" Location-Based VR Experience Coming to Los Angeles, San Jose

    Just in time for the release of the new “Jurassic World” flick as well as the 25th anniversary of “Jurassic Park”, Felix & Paul Studios is back to bring more of the franchise’s dinosaurs to virtual reality: The renowned VR studio released the second episode of its “Jurassic World: Blue” mini-series for free on Oculus […]

  • 13 Reasons Why

    Netflix CEO Responds to ‘13 Reasons Why’ Controversy: Don't Like It? Don't Watch It

    Just in time for the release of the new “Jurassic World” flick as well as the 25th anniversary of “Jurassic Park”, Felix & Paul Studios is back to bring more of the franchise’s dinosaurs to virtual reality: The renowned VR studio released the second episode of its “Jurassic World: Blue” mini-series for free on Oculus […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad